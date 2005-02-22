Creative Audigy 2 ZS Notebook: High-end Sound in a CardBus Slot

Introduction
Like all cards of its type, the Creative Audigy 2 ZS Notebook is very small, and we were impressed right away by how Creative has managed to pack all the functions of an Audigy 2 ZS sound card in such a small form factor.
Once inserted in a PCMCIA slot, the Audigy 2 ZS Notebook sticks out by almost an inch (two centimeters), which means you shouldn't leave it in place when carrying your laptop around. For speaker connections, Creative uses a breakout cable that clicks onto the card. That avoids having to make a lot of connections and disconnections. There is a single connector that plugs in and locks in a snap. This also avoids having wires and cables hanging off your laptop, which is a good thing for users on the move.
The software installation process takes a while, since there are many modules that have to be installed. We recommend using the custom installation process, because a number of the modules won't be of much use to you. Either you already have them (often in a better-performing version), or else they go with equipment you might not have - such as a MiniDisc recorder.
|Creative Audigy 2 ZS Notebook
|Interface
|CardBus (PCMCIA)
|Max. sampling rate
|192 kHz
|Quantification
|24 bits
|ASIO
|24 bits/96 kHz
|MIDI/game port
|no
|Inputs
|Card
|Line, mike, 1 S/PDIF optical (shared)
|Outputs
|Card
|1 S/PDIF optical/headphone (shared)
Breakout cable with 3 3.5 mm jacks (7.1)
|DVD and Cinema
|Standards
|Dolby Digital EX, DTS ES, Outputs S/PDIF
|Configuration
|Up to 7.1
|DVD Audio
|yes
|3D Game Sound
|Standards
|DS3D, A3D, EAX 4.0
|Configuration
|2 to 7.1
|MIDI
|Software synth
|Microsoft