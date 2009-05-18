Trending

Craigslist: We're Singled Out for Erotic Services

Earlier today we reported that South Carolina Attorney General, Henry McMaster was going ahead with his planned criminal investigation of Craigslist, despite the fact that the site last week eliminated its Erotic Services section.

Craigslist responded via its own blog and understandably is more than a little upset that the changes the company made because of McMaster are being pooh-poohed in such a manner.  “He evidently feels justified in singling out Craigslist for investigation, and publicly condemning me personally as being worthy of criminal prosecution,” reads the post.

The author of the blog posting (not listed) goes on to point out that the adult services section for Greenville, SC has a total of one ad for the last three days, featuring a photograph of a fully clothed individual. Just in case McMaster was referring to the recently closed but still live Erotic Services section, the Craigslist blogger points out that the the Erotic Services section for Greenville has a total eight ads all of which are tame and will expire in in a couple of days.

In contrast, Craigslist goes to great lengths to highlight how many other services still allow sections similar to the now closed Erotic Services section with far more explicit content than what appeared under the Erotic Services header on Craigslist.

Indeed it seems Craigslist is not alone in its belief that McMaster is being unfair. One commenter going by the name of Ken Hawkins claims to head up an online newspaper in Charleston, South Carolina and goes on to say the targeting of Craigslist over print media is not going unnoticed. “Frankly, we’ve been embarrassed by McMaster’s actions and inability to differentiate in this case. - And McMaster’s probably bid for governor does not escape us nor does the targeting of Craigslist over print media.”

Do you think Craigslist is being unfairly targeted by South Carolina? Indeed, the company makes a convincing argument in the blog posting above, including linking to explicit material on local SC sites that are not being targeted. Let us know what you think in the comments below!

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Pei-chen 19 May 2009 04:26
    Only if we can buy Erotic Services from eBay, Amazon and Newegg. eBay will sent a transsexual, Amazon a Cambodian and only Newegg can get the order right.
  • Platypus 19 May 2009 04:31
    Pei-chen...eBay will sent a transsexual, Amazon a Cambodian and only Newegg can get the order right.You'd also get pretty fast shipping with Newegg. And if you're not satisfied with what you got from them, their return policy would allow you to easily get your money back.
  • jwl3 19 May 2009 04:32
    What do they care? They don't make any money on their listings anyway, right?

    Their sex section is a festering pool for pimps and johns to hook up. It's the worst of the worst. Why is streetwalking illegal when posting anonymously about your female ho/slave to get johns legal? Face it, no one chooses this lifestyle. Unless your definition of "choice" is being raped/battered/attacked so many times that your will and spirit are crushed and accept what is happening to you without much resistance any longer. Oh yeah, their "choice" to be hookers should be protected.
  • jwl3 19 May 2009 04:34
    By the way, THG's posting service is the absolute worst. That idiotic radio box keeps popping up after you click "submit my comment. " You never know when it's been submitted. Sometimes, you could post 3 separate times. Other times, none. Fix it you morons!
  • outacontrolpimp 19 May 2009 04:43
    I dont think craigslist should be criminalized at all. They are offering a free service. just like with all the torrent crap, go after the law breakers, not the suppliers. I could use myspace to advertise myself as a pimp looking for hoes, criminalize myspace now too?
  • 19 May 2009 04:45
    Prosecutors discriminate in their selection of prosecutions all the time. It's a matter of convenience and impact. Some cases are easier to prove. Some will have a greater effect on society (presumably good). Complaining because you're being prosecuted for doing something illegal when someone else isn't is just immature. It reminds me of a 6 year old complaining, ".. but all the other kids are doing it!"

    Craigslist needs to clean up if it wants to be taken seriously. The whole world isn't SanFrancisco.
  • gorehound 19 May 2009 05:01
    i do not think they should be criminalized.

    they just offer adds by folks out there and not businesses and they are a free site to look thru or to post to.
  • dman3k 19 May 2009 05:05
    Why don't we legalize prostitution in the first place?
  • jwl3 19 May 2009 05:14
    No one is talking about criminalizing Craig's list fools. It's the sex section in Craig's list that is the problem.

    Ignoring the argument about whether or not prostitution should be legalized, it currently is illegal. Therefore, any postings on magazines, papers, websites, for prostitution should be illegal. If Craig's List had a section titled "Murder for hire" to hook up killers and someone who wants someone else whacked, there'd be an uproar, and rightly so. This is the same legal premise. Craig's list can't claim as its defense that it's just providing a medium for posters.
  • hellwig 19 May 2009 05:26
    It definately sounds to me like this guy is riding the "Craigslist Bad" phenomenon to try to get some votes out of the technologically ignorant members of his state. I mean, tell someone who doesn't use a computer that Craigslist advertises prostitutes (*mumble* in other states *mumble*) and then that you are going to work to ban Craigslist from the internet. Of course they'll vote for you, they have no idea what your talking about, and unless your competitor also vows to rid the internet of Craigslist, he'll sound like he supports prostitution.

    This is similar to the cliche "Think about the Children!" cry to ban pornography. Or saying someone supports Al Queda because they are against the war in Iraq (where Al Queda had no foothold until we ousted Sadam Hussein, but I digress).
