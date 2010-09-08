Pamela Anderson to Star in Movie with Nokia Fan

Marketing a smartphone takes something special these days. You have to do something different if you want people to sit up and take notice. With this in mind, Nokia has unveiled a contest offering one lucky person the chance to star alongside Pamela Anderson in a short film. Different? Definitely.

Entering is very uninvolved (all you have to do is click 'like' on the Nokia UK fan page on Facebook), and if you win, you'll be starring in a short movie with either Pam or Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick.

What do Pam and Ed have to do with Nokia? We're glad you asked!! These two shorts will actually be shot with the company's N8 smartphone. Capable of shooting in HD, the N8 is said to be launching October 8. The date for the first shoot is set for September 20, and the second is September 26.

Click here to enter the Pam half of the contest, and here to enter the Ed Westwick side.

*Image courtesy of Nokia