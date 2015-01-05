Coloud's Snap Earbuds Keep Runners Safe, Sound

LAS VEGAS — Sometimes the most dangerous time for a runner is when the music takes over. Thankfully, Coloud's Snap earbuds offer simple solutions that may save you from a sticky situation.

Coloud's $30 earbuds were designed with athletes in mind, and use features such as reflective coating along their flat ribbon wires to make runners more visible at night. The earbuds have an adjustable loop that allow for a customized fit; even when they're drenched in sweat, you won't have to worry about them falling out.

There's also a rubber ear tip covering each bud, which direct audio into your ears while still letting some environmental noise come through. This lets athletes maintain awareness of their surroundings, especially important for those who prefer to run or bike on the road instead of in the gym.

The Snaps will come in two versions: one with a single-button in-line remote for use with Apple devices, and a three-button version with discrete volume controls for Android devices.

Unfortunately, the inexpensive earbuds are not without a couple of faults. When I got to try on the Snap, it took me 10 minutes of adjustments to find a configuration that didn't fall out of my ears. I enjoyed the airy soundstage, but also noted a lack of bass that made many of the electronic songs I favor when exercising sound a little flat.

The Snap earbuds also come with a handy cable clip for attaching to your clothes, as well as what Coloud calls a Zoundlasso — really just a hole you can use to wrap up the cable without a case.

Coloud's Snap will be available in three different colors: Electric Lime, Solid Black and Neon Orange, but if you want buy one, you'll have to wait until June 2.

