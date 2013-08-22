Call of Duty: Ghosts PS3 Gamers Can Upgrade to PS4 Version

Games publisher Activision today revealed a plan for gamers who purchase the PS3 version of Call of Duty: Ghosts to be able to upgrade to the PS4 version for $10, €10, or £10. At the cusp of a new console generation, game titles such as Call of Duty: Ghosts are being released on both current generation consoles as well as for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"Today we're announcing that anyone who buys Call of Duty: Ghosts for the PS3 will be able to upgrade to Call of Duty: Ghosts for the PS4 for a limited time at a suggested retail price of just $10, €10, or £10," said Eric Hirshberg, CEO of Activision Publishing, Inc. "Retail programs, announced by Amazon and GameStop allow our players to upgrade from the Xbox 360 to the Xbox One version of Call of Duty: Ghosts for $10 as well."

Activision didn't reveal exactly how gamers would redeem the offer, but promised details to come at a later date.

Earlier this month, GameStop announced a similar program for Xbox gamers looking to upgrade their 360 versions of new games for the next-generation copy. GameStop's offer currently covers Call of Duty: Ghosts, Madden NFL 25, FIFA 14, Battlefield 4, and Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag.