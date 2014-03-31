Google Chromecast Adds VUDU, Crackle, Rdio, PlayOn Apps

Good news, Chromecast owners: Google Chromecast has added four new apps to its streaming lineup. Using a Chromecast, you can now stream video services VUDU and Crackle, video aggregator PlayOn, and Internet radio service Rdio to your TV.

VUDU is an online movie and TV streaming service with a pay-as-you-go model. To stream VUDU movies and TV shows onto your TV from your mobile device, simply upgrade the free iOS or Android app to its latest version. To stream from a computer, download the Google Cast extension from the Chrome App Store in the Google Chrome browser.

Crackle's selection of TV shows, movies and Web series is free and ad-supported. The Sony-owned company has Android and iOS versions as well as a Chrome app, all of which can stream via Chromecast.

Rdio is a music-streaming app for iOS, Android, Chrome and Windows that has free (ad-supported) and $9.99/month versions, all of which are now Chromecast-compatible.

Finally, PlayOn is a service that makes other video services available on platforms like Roku or Xbox 360. The Chromecast version was announced last September; today it's launched as a public beta.

To use PlayOn, you pay a one-time fee and then download the app onto your home computer. You can then stream from a huge array of video services onto almost any other connected device, such as an Android or iOS device, gaming consoles, certain set-top boxes such as Roku and now Chromecast. And it can save you money.

For example, Hulu's Chromecast app requires users to have a $7.99/month subscription. But with PlayOn, you can stream free content on Hulu's website from your computer.

