Prescription Spectacles Lenses Just Got a Lot Cheaper

Wearing prescription glasses shouldn't stop you from using Snap's camera-equipped Spectacles glasses. A number of eyewear specialists offer prescription lens modifications for Spectacles owners who also wear glasses, with pricing starting at $99. Online eyewear retailer GlassesUSA has taken an ax to that price, though, with an offer of prescription lenses for the Snapchat wearable for as low as $29.

Even better, GlassesUSA's lenses ship to you after you order them from the company's site, so you don't have to part with your precious Spectacles. Of course, this means the burden of swapping out the lenses falls on you, which explains how it's less expensive. You're not paying for labor, after all.



MORE: Hot Gifts - The 15 Coolest Gadgets of The Year

GlassesUSA provides a video that show how to remove Spectacles' lenses and swap theirs in, and it looks pretty easy if you ask us. The process takes less than a minute and simply consists of applying force, so you don't need to use any tools.



That $29 gets you a pair of single-prescription lenses plus shipping. Other options like reflective coating, tinted lenses and transition lenses cost more.

One downside to GlassesUSA's offer: the company needs 10 to 12 days to get you a pair of lenses. Rochester Optical (the company offering lenses for $99) only asks four days plus the time it takes to ship to them.