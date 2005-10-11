Canon 5D Digital SLR Signals A New Era

Introduction

At a list price of $3,300 Canon's just released EOS 5D prosumer digital Single Lens Reflex (SLR) camera with its full 35mm-film size 12.8 MP CMOS sensor is more than a very nice camera. It's a bold statement from Canon that full size sensors are no longer reserved for very high end professional cameras and maybe not even just for digital SLRs.

Canon's EOS 5D Full Frame Digital SLR

Canon is a pioneer in full size digital sensors and is currently the only company producing cameras with them. Nikon has introduced a number of very fine digital SLRs, but none of them have full size sensors. So if any company is going to lead the way to full size sensors for less than highest-end professional cameras, it's Canon.