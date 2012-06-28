Trending

16 Camera Apps, Tested

Tired of Instagram? Check out these 16 cool smartphone camera apps, and compare the photos taken of the same subject.

The Test

It was a regular day in my backyard, and I downloaded 16 apps to check out their stuff. The test went like this: I used the same original picture (this one, of the nice flowers and lemons on the outdoor coffee table) and I used each of the apps to add something extra or interesting to them. All the apps were downloaded onto an iPhone 4.

I also evaluated the apps on the following parameters on a scale of 1-5, with 5 as the highest.

Usability

Filters

Fun Features/Extras

Ease of Sharing 

