BuffaloTech AirStation 54Mbps Broadband Router Review

Basic Features

The G54 retains Buffalo's distinctive vertical ovoid cylinder styling of the previous members of the AirStation product line and stands about 7in. high, 6 in. deep, and 2 in. wide. Indicator LEDs are located on both the front panel (Power, WAN Link/Activity, Wireless Activity, and Diag) and one of the sides (Link/Activity for each of the four LAN ports, and a duplicated Diag). I don't care for this arrangement, because it makes it difficult to see all the LEDs at once,but it seems to be what Buffalo has settled on for the AirStation line. Note that the G54 has no wall-mounting features.

The rear panel holds the four 10/100 auto MDI / MDI-X LAN ports, which willl figure out how to connect to whatever you plug in, and whether you use a Normal or Crossover cable. (This also means that any port can be used as either a normal or "Uplink" port.) There's also a 10/100 WAN port, power connector, Reset-to-Factory-Defaults Init switch, and an external antenna connector hidden behind a little flip-up cover.

It's interesting to note that the WAN port is also auto MDI / MDI-X, and can have its speed and mode set via the Admin interface. The external antenna connector is the custom "Lucent" type found on both Buffalo and ORiNOCO's 802.11b client cards, and Buffalo offers both Indoor and Outdoor antennas in case you need a little range extension. Buffalo includes a normal UTP cable, printed Quick Setup poster, and AirNavigator CD with the 54G.