Buffalo Tech AirStation 54Mbps Wireless Cable/DSL Router-g with AOSS reviewed

VPN

The only visible VPN feature is a checkbox for IPsec passthrough on the Network Address Translation page. This was puzzling, since on the WBR, pass through was supported for one PPTP and IPsec client each. When I asked Buffalo about this, they said the control is mislabeled and should be treated more like a general VPN passthrough enable.

They also told me that PPTP, IPsec and L2TP passthrough all work, that they've verified two simultaneous PPTP tunnels and that more VPN passthrough testing will be done.

Logging & Other Stuff

Logging features are pretty much the same as on the WBR and port-scans and website traffic are still not logged. But Buffalo has added the ability to save / load the router's configuration to / from a file.