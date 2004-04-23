Buffalo Tech AirStation 54Mbps Wireless Cable/DSL Router-g with AOSS reviewed

Routing Features

The WBR2's feature set is pretty much a copy of the WBR's (except for AOSS), but the user interface has been redone since my previous review.

Figure 3: WBR2's "Basic Settings"

You still end up at the not-so-useful Basic Settings page (Figure 3) when you first log in and have to click on the Advanced button to get to where the real action is. But after you poke around for awhile, you'll notice that, in addition to a new color scheme and cleaner look, many controls have been reorganized and had their descriptions rewritten so that it's clearer what they do.

Figure 4: WAN Port settings

The WBR2 handles the same WAN types as its older sibling and I've provided a screen shot (Figure 4) so that you can compare it with the screen shot from the previous review.

By the way, the mini-reboots time for each page's changes has been reduced to around 5 seconds, but I found that the page doesn't auto-refresh when using Mozilla (IE was ok, though). You still can't change the idle timeout for the admin interface, either.