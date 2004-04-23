Trending

Buffalo Tech AirStation 54Mbps Wireless Cable/DSL Router-g with AOSS reviewed

Buffalo Technology has had one of the few 802.11g routers that supports wireless bridging and repeating. The next-generation WBR2-G54 keeps that differentiation and adds innovative push-of-a-button automatic setup of secure wireless clients. Our in-depth report reveals whether push-button wireless is in your future.

Wireless Performance

NOTES:

It's been many moons and many driver releases since the last time I looked at the throughput performance of a full-Buffalo setup. Since both the test environment and equipment has changed since the WBR-G54 review, the results in Figure 17 can't be directly compared.

Figure 17: Four location throughput comparison - AOSS enabled

Since the main thrust behind the WBR2-G54 is its AOSS capability, I departed from my normal wireless throughput test practice and performed all testing with AOSS enabled. This basically means that WPA TKIP was in use for all four test runs. It also means that the 25Mbps average best-case throughput isn't bad for a Broadcom-based product running with TKIP-enabled.

Figure 18: Location 1 - AOSS vs. No AOSS

Figure 18 compares Location 1 (best case) throughput with and without AOSS enabled. Though the plot shows slightly better throughput with AOSS disabled, the results are within 3%, which I consider within the margin of error for my testing.

Since I normally see about a 25% throughput reduction when running with WPA / TKIP enabled on a Broadcom-based product, either Buffalo has done some performance tuning, or the new Broadcom chipset used in the WBR2 includes improved WPA / TKIP performance. Either way, you won't pay a throughput penalty when using AOSS.

I should also note that although the throughput vs. range performance in Figure 17 isn't as consistent as you might like, the average throughput is better than many 11g products I've tested that have dual external dipole antennas! But perception counts for a lot in the consumer product business, and I think Buffalo continues to put itself at a competitive disadvantage by sticking with internal (invisible) antennas.

802.11g Wireless Performance Test Results

Test Conditions
- WEP encryption: DISABLED
- Tx Rate: Automatic
- Power Save: Disabled
- Test Partner: BuffaloTech WLI-CB-G54A Cardbus client		Firmware/Driver Versions AP f/w:
2.21
Wireless client driver:
WinXP 3.30.15.1
Wireless client f/w:
No Info
Test DescriptionSignal Strength (%)Transfer Rate (Mbps)Response Time (msec)UDP stream
Throughput (kbps)Lost data (%)
Client to AP - Condition 110026.2
[No WEP]
0
[w/ WEP]		1 (avg)
1 (max)		5000
Client to AP - Condition 21812.21 (avg)
1 (max)		5000
Client to AP - Condition 32415.21 (avg)
2 (max)		5000
Client to AP - Condition 4910.71 (avg)
4 (max)		5000

