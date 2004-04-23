Buffalo Tech AirStation 54Mbps Wireless Cable/DSL Router-g with AOSS reviewed

AOSS - Impressions

Upon first impression, AOSS works well and smoothly. I tried it with both Buffalo WLI-CB-G54A Cardbus and WLI-USB-G54 USB adapters and both connected on the first try.

But after working it over a little, I've found that Buffalo still has work to do to make it really ready for prime time:

Though this isn't a review of the Client Manager 2 (CM2) application, since you must use it if you want to use AOSS, you should be aware of its limitations, too:

In spite of the above, I still think AOSS is a value-add. But, unfortunately, like just about every other new technology foisted on too-eager networking product customers, it has its share of bugs and work that remains to be done.