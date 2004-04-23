Buffalo Tech AirStation 54Mbps Wireless Cable/DSL Router-g with AOSS reviewed

AOSS, Continued

On the WBR2 side, AOSS gets its own page in the Management part of the admin interface. Figure 15 shows the status part of the AOSS page, where you can see (and disconnect) AOSS clients, get the SSID and WPA-PSK or WEP encryption key and force the wireless security level.

Figure 15: AOSS in action - upper screen

To answer the question I'm sure you're asking, yes, you can manually add non-AOSS clients to the WLAN, since once the AOSS process has completed, standard WEP or WPA is in use. Note that the SSID and key info is provided so that you can enter it.

AOSS automatically adjusts to the highest common encryption level supported by all AOSS clients, which for Buffalo products should be WPA-PSK with TKIP. But if you want to mix AOSS and non-AOSS clients, some of which support only WEP, you can manually force the AOSS process to use only WEP 64 or 128.

Figure 16: AOSS in action - lower screen



Figure 16 shows the control portion of the AOSS page, where you can disable AOSS (it comes enabled), put the router into its two-minute AOSS scan (Start AOSS Process) or force the WLAN out of AOSS mode (Stop AOSS function) - which basically forces a router reboot.