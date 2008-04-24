Trending

Quest Intros 20 Mb/s Fiber Optic Broadband Internet

At least those who can live in Quest territory, however, now have the option to upgrade their service without having to mortgage their house.

 

At least those who can live in Quest territory, however, now have the option to upgrade their service without having to mortgage their house. The company is offering 12 Mb/s access for $46.99 and 20 Mb/s for $99.99 per month. These prices are guaranteed "for life", which means that consumers are protected from nasty price increases that come along once in a while.

Quest’s offer can be an interesting economical solution: Comcast’s cable (6 Mb/s) and Verizon’s FiOS service (5 Mb/s) are available for $42.95, while Verizon also offers a 15 Mb/s (2 Mb/s uploads) for $52.99 and a 15 Mb/s (15 Mb/s uploads) for $64.99. There is also a business-class 30 Mb/s package for at least $239.99 per month.

AT&T’s "fastest Internet for the price" plans top out a 6 Mb/s at $35 per month.

In an international view, U.S. broadband services only look decent because of the weak dollar. For example, Deutsche Telekom offers a 16 Mb/s for 49.95 Euro per month.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • stevem99 25 April 2008 02:11
    Before writing a story, FIRST learn how to spell it.

    It is Qwest, not Quest.
  • zTargetz 25 April 2008 02:20
    "In an international view, U.S. broadband services only look decent because of the weak dollar."

    what sad times we are in.

    yet another reason to vote for Ron Paul (yes, he's still running)
  • stevem99 25 April 2008 02:33
    Just what we need.

    A racist, anti-semite, 9/11 whack job!!

    Great
  • bgd73 25 April 2008 02:56
    I was happy with 56k modem in 98, the first in the history of mankind to get on the net within square miles of my location and it did strange things..lo and behold, the 4mbit broadband cable evolved...the first in my area to have to have it again...that one brought ice into the lan card while the machine was 120 degrees.7 destroyed pcs later, the 3mbit dsl, private connection (very important). I am ready anytime now for the billionares to install the 3 dollars in fiber for thier 400000% daily profit. Anytime now. I was the guinea pig. Gimme a deal now. Anytime....and for antisemites racist sakes, when you say view online bill...you better mean it. just a four dollar website for you billionares. and an illegal immigrant to code it for 5 bucks an hour. Some crazy people out there spotting this greed could get you....
  • garyhope 25 April 2008 03:52
    I believe and what I think is broadband or bandwidth access everywhere in this country even in small town America.

    I consider the Internet and WWW as one of the most important inventions/creations of my lifetime, and I'm OLD!

    I can't imagine living without the Internet/WWW, it's that important to me. I hope there is affordable fiber optic everywhere ASAP.

    It's important not just to surf the net or play games. It's vital for commerce, information and the truth.

    If I was President, the whole country would be wired right now!

    And a P.S., Is there a way to find out exactly which towns all across America are already wired for broadband/cable/fiber, etc. without having to key in every street adress and phone number in the country and calling every provider asking "customer service" (ha ha) where these connections are? In other words, is there a master list of every high speed wired town in America somewhere? And I mean at least 3000 kbps and up. 5000 kbps or 10,000 kbps is even better.
  • 25 April 2008 04:17
    While it's 20Mbps download, it's only 896Kbps upload.
  • garyhope 25 April 2008 04:26
    Ooops, sorry for the double post and garbled mess. Funny, my connection was slow and acting up even as we talked about it.
