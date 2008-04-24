Quest Intros 20 Mb/s Fiber Optic Broadband Internet

Denver (CO) - It is an old story, broadband in this country isn’t a fun topic to talk
At least those who can live in Quest territory, however, now have the option to upgrade their service without having to mortgage their house. The company is offering 12 Mb/s access for $46.99 and 20 Mb/s for $99.99 per month. These prices are guaranteed "for life", which means that consumers are protected from nasty price increases that come along once in a while.
Quest’s offer can be an interesting economical solution: Comcast’s cable (6 Mb/s) and Verizon’s FiOS service (5 Mb/s) are available for $42.95, while Verizon also offers a 15 Mb/s (2 Mb/s uploads) for $52.99 and a 15 Mb/s (15 Mb/s uploads) for $64.99. There is also a business-class 30 Mb/s package for at least $239.99 per month.
AT&T’s "fastest Internet for the price" plans top out a 6 Mb/s at $35 per month.
In an international view, U.S. broadband services only look decent because of the weak dollar. For example, Deutsche Telekom offers a 16 Mb/s for 49.95 Euro per month.
It is Qwest, not Quest.
what sad times we are in.
yet another reason to vote for Ron Paul (yes, he's still running)
Great
Yeah... this will help the dollar...
This will help the dollar...
I consider the Internet and WWW as one of the most important inventions/creations of my lifetime, and I'm OLD!
I can't imagine living without the Internet/WWW, it's that important to me. I hope there is affordable fiber optic everywhere ASAP.
It's important not just to surf the net or play games. It's vital for commerce, information and the truth.
If I was President, the whole country would be wired right now!
And a P.S., Is there a way to find out exactly which towns all across America are already wired for broadband/cable/fiber, etc. without having to key in every street adress and phone number in the country and calling every provider asking "customer service" (ha ha) where these connections are? In other words, is there a master list of every high speed wired town in America somewhere? And I mean at least 3000 kbps and up. 5000 kbps or 10,000 kbps is even better.
