A USB Spy Stick Used to Snoop Out iPhone Data

As we've heard from numerous stories, people sometimes keep a lot of sensitive information on their cell phones. iPhones in particular hold a lot of potentially sensitive information, from text messages to searched locations on Google Maps. All of that can be extracted from an iPhone using a special Spy Stick.

This $199 device connects to a Windows PC and uses it to download the data stored on the iPhone.

From there, it can extract the following sorts of data:

Get access to deleted information

Download text messages and view calls made

Recover deleted contacts and calendar items

View pictures and other multimedia

Get access to map history to see locations searched on the iPhone’s map with exact GPS coordinates

Get access to notes, voice memos, multimedia files, and dynamic text data

The iPhone information extracted can be saved on any computer and can be moved to other drives as a regular file.

Brickhouse Security boasts that this little device has popular uses such as:

Catch a cheating spouse

Monitor your kids' iPhone text messaging and Internet use

Check on employees using company issues iPhones

Restore deleted files

Right now, the stick only supports iOS versions up to 3.21, but the company says that an iOS 4 compatible patch will be coming in October.