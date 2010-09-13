Trending

A USB Spy Stick Used to Snoop Out iPhone Data

By Apple 

Personal spying tool advertised as cheating spouse sniffer.

As we've heard from numerous stories, people sometimes keep a lot of sensitive information on their cell phones. iPhones in particular hold a lot of potentially sensitive information, from text messages to searched locations on Google Maps. All of that can be extracted from an iPhone using a special Spy Stick.

This $199 device connects to a Windows PC and uses it to download the data stored on the iPhone.

From there, it can extract the following sorts of data:

  • Get access to deleted information
  • Download text messages and view calls made
  • Recover deleted contacts and calendar items
  • View pictures and other multimedia
  • Get access to map history to see locations searched on the iPhone’s map with exact GPS coordinates
  • Get access to notes, voice memos, multimedia files, and dynamic text data

The iPhone information extracted can be saved on any computer and can be moved to other drives as a regular file.

Brickhouse Security boasts that this little device has popular uses such as:

  • Catch a cheating spouse
  • Monitor your kids' iPhone text messaging and Internet use
  • Check on employees using company issues iPhones
  • Restore deleted files

Right now, the stick only supports iOS versions up to 3.21, but the company says that an iOS 4 compatible patch will be coming in October.