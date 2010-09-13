A USB Spy Stick Used to Snoop Out iPhone Data

As we've heard from numerous stories, people sometimes keep a lot of sensitive information on their cell phones. iPhones in particular hold a lot of potentially sensitive information, from text messages to searched locations on Google Maps. All of that can be extracted from an iPhone using a special Spy Stick.
This $199 device connects to a Windows PC and uses it to download the data stored on the iPhone.
From there, it can extract the following sorts of data:
- Get access to deleted information
- Download text messages and view calls made
- Recover deleted contacts and calendar items
- View pictures and other multimedia
- Get access to map history to see locations searched on the iPhone’s map with exact GPS coordinates
- Get access to notes, voice memos, multimedia files, and dynamic text data
The iPhone information extracted can be saved on any computer and can be moved to other drives as a regular file.
Brickhouse Security boasts that this little device has popular uses such as:
- Catch a cheating spouse
- Monitor your kids' iPhone text messaging and Internet use
- Check on employees using company issues iPhones
- Restore deleted files
Right now, the stick only supports iOS versions up to 3.21, but the company says that an iOS 4 compatible patch will be coming in October.