These Popular Bose Headphones Are Now Just $80

Bose's premium line of headphones rarely fall below the $100 mark, but for the next 24 hours, Newegg is offering the company's SoundTrue II Headphones for $79.99 via coupon code "EMCSREDR5". That's the best price we've ever seen for these headphones. It also undercuts Amazon's price and Bose's price by $20.

The SoundTrue II headphones are among the best headphones in the market. Like many premium headphones, they offer a padded headband with oversized, memory foam earpads that completely cover your ears. The earpads can be folded flat, which makes the headphones ideal for traveling. They also come with their own carrying case and feature an in-line remote with a built-in mic and volume controls.

In terms of performance, the SoundTrue II headphones live up to their hype. Cnet calls them "one of the most comfortable, full-size headphones, pairing great sound quality with an improved, more durable design." Although the headphone's drivers haven't changed from its predecessor's, Cnet says that the SoundTrue II headphones deliver slightly better audio, including tighter bass and smoother treble.

The SoundTrue II will only be on sale through May 2 at 2:59am. You must be logged into your Newegg account to use the coupon.