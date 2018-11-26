Killer Bose Deal: QC35 II $50 Off for Cyber Monday

Update Nov 26 10:38 am ET: We've added info on the Bose QC25 Cyber Monday deal, which has an even bigger discount.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II remain our top pick for active noise-cancelling headphones. That quality normally comes at a price, but for Cyber Monday, you can pick up a pair of these top-performing headphones at a welcome discount.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Amazon is selling the QuietComfort 35 II headphones for $299. That's a $50 discount off what you normally pay, bringing the Bose's normally steep asking price to less than $300.

You'll appreciate what you get in return for the money. The QuietComfort 35 II cans offer a sleek design, best-in-class noise cancelling and clear audio; you also get a dedicated button for summoning the Google Assistant.

Another great Bose Deal right now is the wired QC 25 noise canceling headphones for just $109. That's a savings of $189 and the lowest price ever.

If the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are still too rich for your blood after that $50 price cut, check out the other Cyber Monday deals on headphones.