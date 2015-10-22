How to Use the Ridiculously Fun Boomerang For Instagram

Instagram has built-in support for video sharing, but the company has made a new app that lets you take loopy GIF-like clips that you can share anywhere. The new Boomerang for Instagram takes 10 pictures and stitches them together to create a looping video, and it's unexpectedly fun. Here's how to use Boomerang.

Steps below are for an iPhone, but are essentially the same for an Android device.

1. Download and install Boomerang for Instagram from the app store.

2. Open the app. The first time you launch Boomerang, you'll have to swipe through three introductory screens explaining the app.

3. Frame your video. The whole screen of the app is the viewfinder, and the front camera is activated at the start. You can tap the reverse camera button to use the rear camera instead.

4. Tap the round shutter button at the bottom of the screen to start your video. Boomerang will take ten pictures, duplicate them in reverse order, then stitch them together to produce an animated clip.

5. Share your masterpiece to Facebook or Instagram by tapping their respective buttons below your video preview. Your clip is exported as a .MOV video file.

You can also select more options by pressing the More icon. This lets you share via Twitter, Message, Email and other apps that make use of your phone's native sharing feature.