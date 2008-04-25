Bluetooth Headphones: Music Sans Tangles

What Bluetooth Offers Headphones

There are several different approaches to wireless headphones, ranging from Etymotic’s oddly square twin ETY8 headsets to classic over-the-ear cams from Creative. Some only stream music, while most serve as a mobile phone headset as well. We tried out nine different models, comparing them to our top-rated in-ear headphones like the Shure E500s and to the Aliph Jawbone noise-canceling headset. We wanted to see if you can get comfort, control and high quality in the same package — and how much you have to spend.

What You Can Listen To

There are a handful of personal media players with Bluetooth built-in, including several Samsung models, and very many mobile phones have music players and support the A2DP profile for streaming stereo audio over Bluetooth. If you want to control the music on your media player or your phone from your headphones, it needs to support the AVRCP protocol as well. If you want to listen to music and answer phone calls on the same headphones without playing music on your phone, look for a pair of Bluetooth headphones with multipoint capability like the Jabra BT8010 or Nokia BH-501 models.

Only a few portable media players like the Samsung YP-T9 have Bluetooth built in.

We tested these headphones with the Samsung YP-T9 media player, the Motorola MOTORIZR phone, the iPod Nano and several HTC Windows Mobile devices to see how easy they are to pair, how good they are at making phone calls, how easy the controls are to use and how good your music will sound.