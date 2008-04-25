Bluetooth Headphones: Music Sans Tangles

Trending

Are you sacrificing quality for convenience with Bluetooth headphones or can you mix music, phone calls and remote control without losing out?

Creative CB8100

The large case has plenty of room for your media player, the adapter and the power supply. You can also charge the CB8100s or the adapter over USB.

Creative CB8100

The Creative CB8100s don’t work as a Bluetooth headset, but the small adapter plugs into any headphone socket.

The CB8100s are a little quieter than some headphones. The audio quality is only fair, which is disappointing at this price. There’s a reasonable amount of bass even at low volumes but music sounds generally flat and slightly colored unless you push the volume up. Stereo separation isn’t as clear as on the Plantronics Pulsars 590As. We had occasional momentary interruptions in reception even in the same room and a brick wall is enough to interfere badly with the connection; rather than cutting out the connection cleanly, the sound breaks up. Volume is lower still with the adapter and the audio quality is slightly inferior.

Creative puts together a good package with the CB8100s but we’d expect better sound quality at this price; the Plantronics Pulsar 590As have better sound and phone features as well.

  • 27 April 2008 18:38
    Although the quality of the sound, range and simplicity of the 590a speak for them self, there is one area that all reviews will never tap into and that is usually the durability and the overall quality of the product. The huge minus for this product is the very cheap plastic that they have used. I have had this pair for slightly over a year and the only thing keeping it together is the epoxy mixture, lots of patience and forgiveness. So if you love sound and don't mind applying epoxy every couple of months, or if you want to give someone a gift that will eventually upset them, then this is a BARGAIN!!!
  • sbusch 29 April 2008 02:02
    I've taken a middle ground - I use a BlueStreamer 2 device, which lets you hook up your wired headset to the device. It then can communicate with your Bluetooth phone/player. While I do have "wires" connected to the BlueStreamer, I'm not connected to my phone (or my Samsung P2). I feel comfortable in saying that using my Jays Q-Jays headset and the BlueStreamer 2 exceeds the audio quality of any of the devices mentioned. Big time (I also have the S9).
  • TrueDis 29 April 2008 03:25
    Can't you guys put up some of your own photos highlighting the pros/cons of each set rather than just using stock photos? I want to see those tiny buttons on the Motorola S9s!
  • eros_deus 30 April 2008 23:55
    I'm real curious about the Plantronics Pulsar 590As and how they compare with the Motorola s805 (which seem to have all the same features and have been around for years). I have been thinking about getting the s805 because i saw some good reviews.. and now I?d like to know which is better.
  • joe1234 02 May 2008 19:02
    You failed to review the Sony BT50 (link below). It has a better sound quality than the Plantronics, which I also own. The Sony is also better because, being over the ears, it muffles the outside noise better than all but one you reviewed. It has a lower distance range than the Plantroics, though. I've gone thru several bluetooth headphones and the two I just mentioned are the best.

  • 05 May 2008 13:29
    I've got the Plantronics 590 without the analogue adaptor - alot cheaper, Eventhough I don't get the plug in desktop charger. I bought them to be as comfortable as possible to wear all day at work. They are, especially compared to over the hook over-the-ear types. I was blown away with the sound quality. Having had 4 other sets of bluetooth earpieces I didn't expect it to be anywhere near as good.

    I do have 2 issues - when listening to music from my notebook I'm sure that occasionally songs slow down for a few seconds - just enough to be noticable. Then again I have had issues with my notebook bluetooth adaptor so might be unrelated to the 590s. The other issue is that headband is not comformatable around the neck when you dont have a collared shirt - ie when not using them. That's because they have sharp edges on the adjustbable area of the headband.
  • robojocks 16 May 2008 14:47
    i had problems with Bluetooth headphones of Plantronics 590A where i would get interference. The bluetooth audio connector didnt seem to transmitt at any range other then 2m infront of the pc. I fixed it by extending output audio jack with a 3.5mm audio cable so that bluetooth transmitter thing sat ontop of the pc. Now the sound is very clear.
  • 23 November 2008 18:01
    i just get one form http://www.yopool.com/motorola-motorokr-s9-bluetooth-stereo-headset-p-34.html , cost me US$39.95
