Bluetooth Headphones: Music Sans Tangles

Creative CB8100

The large case has plenty of room for your media player, the adapter and the power supply. You can also charge the CB8100s or the adapter over USB.

The Creative CB8100s don’t work as a Bluetooth headset, but the small adapter plugs into any headphone socket.

The CB8100s are a little quieter than some headphones. The audio quality is only fair, which is disappointing at this price. There’s a reasonable amount of bass even at low volumes but music sounds generally flat and slightly colored unless you push the volume up. Stereo separation isn’t as clear as on the Plantronics Pulsars 590As. We had occasional momentary interruptions in reception even in the same room and a brick wall is enough to interfere badly with the connection; rather than cutting out the connection cleanly, the sound breaks up. Volume is lower still with the adapter and the audio quality is slightly inferior.

Creative puts together a good package with the CB8100s but we’d expect better sound quality at this price; the Plantronics Pulsar 590As have better sound and phone features as well.