Bluetooth Headphones: Music Sans Tangles

Plantronics Pulsar 590A

The universal adapter means you can use the Plantronics Pulsar 590A headphones with any music player.

Despite the size, the Pulsars aren’t heavy. They’re very comfortable and the wide headband stops them shifting around while you’re wearing them.

Pairing is simple; you hold down one button while turning the Pulsars on and release it when the indicator light flashes red and blue, which doesn’t take as long as on some headphones and it happens more reliably.

Volume control and forward and back buttons are arranged in a circle around the edge of the headphone and they’re big enough to find fairly easily without looking, but they’re a little stiffer than the two central buttons. You know when you’ve pressed a button so the audio tone that confirms it may be more intrusive than useful and there’s a slight but noticeable delay when skipping between tracks. The arrangement is logical enough so you’ll learn to control your music very quickly, but the phone functions can be more confusing unless you’re already used to the Plantronics controls.