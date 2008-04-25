Trending

Bluetooth Headphones: Music Sans Tangles

Are you sacrificing quality for convenience with Bluetooth headphones or can you mix music, phone calls and remote control without losing out?

GEAR4 BluPhones

The exceptionally flexible construction makes the GEAR4 BluePhones as portable as your MP3 player.

The BluPhones aren’t too heavy, but they’re not the lightest Bluetooth headphones either, especially as the frame presses against the back of your neck rather than resting over your ears. There are two sizes of tip to choose from but they’re both very firm rubber. Getting the right size improves the audio quality and increases the volume significantly. The springy cable passing round your ears restricts the angle at which you can place the ear-pieces but you can rotate the tips instead for a more comfortable fit. You don’t get significant noise reduction just by having the headphones on but the tips fit well in your ears, so it’s possible to pull them off accidentally and leave them in your ears when you take the BluPhones off.

To pair the BluPhones you press and hold the multifunction power button, which also controls play and pause, and answers, ends or rejects phone calls. It takes a little longer than the manual suggests to start pairing so it’s easy to just turn them on instead. Pairing is also more complicated because the BluPhones don’t use the 0000 pass code as every other pair of Bluetooth headphones tested do. The code they use (1234) isn’t any harder to type in on a mobile phone but it takes longer on a media player where you have to scroll through numbers individually.

There’s no way to tell the multifunction button from the forward and back buttons next to it by feel, so you have to remember which way round they are. The same is true of the volume controls on the other earpiece. There’s no audio tone to indicate that you’ve pressed a button but there is very little delay when you switch functions. With the right tips, the audio quality of the BluPhones is good – better than what you would expect from ear buds rather than in-canal earphones. Stereo separation is good too, although not as clear as the best headphones we tested. You’ll hear more bass than with some other headphones although it’s not particularly clear or well defined. Midtones and treble are clear but again not as rich or detailed as they might be.

The range of the BluPhones is extremely good. You can get further away from your phone or media player than with any of the other headphones and music plays clearly through even thick brick walls. The audio quality of phone calls is generally good, as is the noise reduction, but voices on both ends of the call occasionally sound muffled. The BluPhones don’t have as many phone features as some Bluetooth headphones and the audio quality isn’t the best you can get, but they’re lightweight and well priced – and the unusual style combines the best features of several other designs.

  • 27 April 2008 18:38
    Although the quality of the sound, range and simplicity of the 590a speak for them self, there is one area that all reviews will never tap into and that is usually the durability and the overall quality of the product. The huge minus for this product is the very cheap plastic that they have used. I have had this pair for slightly over a year and the only thing keeping it together is the epoxy mixture, lots of patience and forgiveness. So if you love sound and don't mind applying epoxy every couple of months, or if you want to give someone a gift that will eventually upset them, then this is a BARGAIN!!!
  • sbusch 29 April 2008 02:02
    I've taken a middle ground - I use a BlueStreamer 2 device, which lets you hook up your wired headset to the device. It then can communicate with your Bluetooth phone/player. While I do have "wires" connected to the BlueStreamer, I'm not connected to my phone (or my Samsung P2). I feel comfortable in saying that using my Jays Q-Jays headset and the BlueStreamer 2 exceeds the audio quality of any of the devices mentioned. Big time (I also have the S9).
  • TrueDis 29 April 2008 03:25
    Can't you guys put up some of your own photos highlighting the pros/cons of each set rather than just using stock photos? I want to see those tiny buttons on the Motorola S9s!
  • eros_deus 30 April 2008 23:55
    I'm real curious about the Plantronics Pulsar 590As and how they compare with the Motorola s805 (which seem to have all the same features and have been around for years). I have been thinking about getting the s805 because i saw some good reviews.. and now I?d like to know which is better.
  • joe1234 02 May 2008 19:02
    You failed to review the Sony BT50 (link below). It has a better sound quality than the Plantronics, which I also own. The Sony is also better because, being over the ears, it muffles the outside noise better than all but one you reviewed. It has a lower distance range than the Plantroics, though. I've gone thru several bluetooth headphones and the two I just mentioned are the best.

    http://www.sonystyle.com/webapp/wcs/stores/servlet/ProductDisplay?storeId=10151&catalogId=10551&langId=-1&productId=8198552921665095015
  • 05 May 2008 13:29
    I've got the Plantronics 590 without the analogue adaptor - alot cheaper, Eventhough I don't get the plug in desktop charger. I bought them to be as comfortable as possible to wear all day at work. They are, especially compared to over the hook over-the-ear types. I was blown away with the sound quality. Having had 4 other sets of bluetooth earpieces I didn't expect it to be anywhere near as good.

    I do have 2 issues - when listening to music from my notebook I'm sure that occasionally songs slow down for a few seconds - just enough to be noticable. Then again I have had issues with my notebook bluetooth adaptor so might be unrelated to the 590s. The other issue is that headband is not comformatable around the neck when you dont have a collared shirt - ie when not using them. That's because they have sharp edges on the adjustbable area of the headband.
  • robojocks 16 May 2008 14:47
    i had problems with Bluetooth headphones of Plantronics 590A where i would get interference. The bluetooth audio connector didnt seem to transmitt at any range other then 2m infront of the pc. I fixed it by extending output audio jack with a 3.5mm audio cable so that bluetooth transmitter thing sat ontop of the pc. Now the sound is very clear.
  • 23 November 2008 18:01
    i just get one form http://www.yopool.com/motorola-motorokr-s9-bluetooth-stereo-headset-p-34.html , cost me US$39.95
