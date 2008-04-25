Trending

Bluetooth Headphones: Music Sans Tangles

By

Are you sacrificing quality for convenience with Bluetooth headphones or can you mix music, phone calls and remote control without losing out?

Motorola MOTOROKR S9

motorokr s9 headphones

The Motorola MOTOROKR S9 headphones are very portable.

Pairing is simple if you’re connecting to one device; if you’ve already put the headphones on you hear an audio tone so you know you’ve got it right. The S9s can connect to a phone and a media player at the same time, so you’re not restricted to playing music on your phone — but there are more steps required to set this up. Some devices won’t re-establish a Bluetooth connection automatically, so there are shortcuts to help you re-establish your phone and music connections quickly. This complexity is due to the other devices rather than the headphones, so it’s good to see Motorola making the effort to deal with the issue.

It’s also good to see the mini-USB connection (under a rubber flap in the central section). Keeping the S9s small and light means a smaller battery and the seven hours of playback is on the low side, so it’s important that you can charge from any USB port. Given that it’s going to be at the back of your neck, the range of colors that the LED here flashes to indicate whether you’re playing music or you’ve muted a phone call seem rather pointless, and there are too many audio tones to distinguish what button you’ve pressed by listening. That’s a problem because the controls are very small. The volume controls are on either side of the talk button on the left ear bud and the forward and back buttons are on either side of the pause/play button on the right ear bud. The buttons are logically arranged but they’re also very sensitive. You barely need to press them, which means it’s easy to change the track or volume when you’re feeling for the button to pause the music or end a call.

The S9s have a lot of phone features and most of them are assigned to the talk button but they’re logical; pressing the talk button answers an incoming call, hangs up, switches to a second call or activates voice dialing, depending on whether there’s a call on the line or not. Using the play/pause button to reject a call or mute it is logical as well, so you’re more likely to use the features than if you had to memorize a sequence of presses.

Reception is excellent with the S9s; you can walk out of the room and be far away from your media player before you get out of range. When the S9s do become out of range from the media player, the sound cuts out cleanly rather than breaking up noisily. The audio sound quality is good but not exceptional. There’s plenty of volume, stereo separation is good, bass is reasonable and detail is clear.

The quality of phone conversations is generally good too; phone calls are mono so you hear them in the left ear bud only. The microphone is concealed in the right ear bud. The noise cancellation deals well with background noise in most cases, although it’s not up to the standard of the Jawbone. The MOTOROKR S9s are a good choice for portability and style at a reasonable price.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 27 April 2008 18:38
    Although the quality of the sound, range and simplicity of the 590a speak for them self, there is one area that all reviews will never tap into and that is usually the durability and the overall quality of the product. The huge minus for this product is the very cheap plastic that they have used. I have had this pair for slightly over a year and the only thing keeping it together is the epoxy mixture, lots of patience and forgiveness. So if you love sound and don't mind applying epoxy every couple of months, or if you want to give someone a gift that will eventually upset them, then this is a BARGAIN!!!
    Reply
  • sbusch 29 April 2008 02:02
    I've taken a middle ground - I use a BlueStreamer 2 device, which lets you hook up your wired headset to the device. It then can communicate with your Bluetooth phone/player. While I do have "wires" connected to the BlueStreamer, I'm not connected to my phone (or my Samsung P2). I feel comfortable in saying that using my Jays Q-Jays headset and the BlueStreamer 2 exceeds the audio quality of any of the devices mentioned. Big time (I also have the S9).
    Reply
  • TrueDis 29 April 2008 03:25
    Can't you guys put up some of your own photos highlighting the pros/cons of each set rather than just using stock photos? I want to see those tiny buttons on the Motorola S9s!
    Reply
  • eros_deus 30 April 2008 23:55
    I'm real curious about the Plantronics Pulsar 590As and how they compare with the Motorola s805 (which seem to have all the same features and have been around for years). I have been thinking about getting the s805 because i saw some good reviews.. and now I?d like to know which is better.
    Reply
  • joe1234 02 May 2008 19:02
    You failed to review the Sony BT50 (link below). It has a better sound quality than the Plantronics, which I also own. The Sony is also better because, being over the ears, it muffles the outside noise better than all but one you reviewed. It has a lower distance range than the Plantroics, though. I've gone thru several bluetooth headphones and the two I just mentioned are the best.

    http://www.sonystyle.com/webapp/wcs/stores/servlet/ProductDisplay?storeId=10151&catalogId=10551&langId=-1&productId=8198552921665095015
    Reply
  • 05 May 2008 13:29
    I've got the Plantronics 590 without the analogue adaptor - alot cheaper, Eventhough I don't get the plug in desktop charger. I bought them to be as comfortable as possible to wear all day at work. They are, especially compared to over the hook over-the-ear types. I was blown away with the sound quality. Having had 4 other sets of bluetooth earpieces I didn't expect it to be anywhere near as good.

    I do have 2 issues - when listening to music from my notebook I'm sure that occasionally songs slow down for a few seconds - just enough to be noticable. Then again I have had issues with my notebook bluetooth adaptor so might be unrelated to the 590s. The other issue is that headband is not comformatable around the neck when you dont have a collared shirt - ie when not using them. That's because they have sharp edges on the adjustbable area of the headband.
    Reply
  • robojocks 16 May 2008 14:47
    i had problems with Bluetooth headphones of Plantronics 590A where i would get interference. The bluetooth audio connector didnt seem to transmitt at any range other then 2m infront of the pc. I fixed it by extending output audio jack with a 3.5mm audio cable so that bluetooth transmitter thing sat ontop of the pc. Now the sound is very clear.
    Reply
  • 23 November 2008 18:01
    i just get one form http://www.yopool.com/motorola-motorokr-s9-bluetooth-stereo-headset-p-34.html , cost me US$39.95
    Reply