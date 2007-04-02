Buyer's Guide - Blu-ray HD DVD Devices

More About Blu-Ray Players And Drives

As we reviewed the HD-DVD internal PC drives available in the preceding guide, we couldn't help but notice that such units are very hard to find in retail channels. This might suggest that they're beyond the reach of do-it-yourselfers - actually, the USB-attached Xbox 360 HD-DVD player also works with Windows PCs and costs only $200, so this turns out not to be a huge problem for desktop and notebook users. For many of the Blu-ray internal drives, the same phenomenon appears to hold; you can find drives - most notably from Plextor - readily on the open market, though they do cost $900 and up. While we couldn't yet find any of the LG combo drives for sale as we wrote this story, they should be available through major retailers and online outlets before the middle of 2007.

Another hidden benefit of the internal Blu-ray drives is that, in contrast to many standalone players, most of them can write to Blu-ray media as well as reading. With the ability to burn up to 25 GB of data per layer, and dual-layer capability in such drives, this makes Blu-ray media a pretty attractive option for backup and archival use, as well as for high-definition media playback. But again, we think prices will have to come down quite a bit.

The sections that follow will be devoted to the following items: