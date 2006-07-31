Big Bytes to Go: Maxtor's OneTouch III Mini Edition

Configuration Of The OneTouch Button

By default, the management software is configured to execute the file backup selected by the user when the OneTouch button is pressed. Alternatively, the button can also be configured to begin synchronizing the files on the PC and those on the external drive.

A Detailed Look At The Drive

The OneTouch button on the front of the Maxtor OneTouch III Mini

The rear connection panel

Software Features And Functionality

On the following pages, I will talk about the individual features of the bundled applications, as well as test and assess their usefulness in the real world.