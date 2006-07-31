Trending

Big Bytes to Go: Maxtor's OneTouch III Mini Edition

By

Maxtor's OneTouch III Mini Edition is an external 2.5" USB 2.0 hard drive for mobile users who want to back up important files at the touch of a button. In this review, Harald Thon takes a look at this little storage giant to see if it is worth the price.

Configuration Of The OneTouch Button

By default, the management software is configured to execute the file backup selected by the user when the OneTouch button is pressed. Alternatively, the button can also be configured to begin synchronizing the files on the PC and those on the external drive.

A Detailed Look At The Drive

The OneTouch button on the front of the Maxtor OneTouch III Mini

The rear connection panel

Software Features And Functionality

On the following pages, I will talk about the individual features of the bundled applications, as well as test and assess their usefulness in the real world.