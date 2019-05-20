Killer Deal: Pixel 3a and Free Google Home Mini for $299

Google's new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are an incredible value. Priced at $399 and $479, respectively, they offer premium features at a not-so-premium price.

For a limited time, Best Buy is making Google's new phones even more tempting. Currently, you can get the Google Pixel 3a for just $299.99 or the Google Pixel 3a XL for $379.99 when you activate either phone on Sprint. That's $100 off each phone. Even better, Best Buy is throwing in a free Google Home Mini speaker with each phone. That's an extra $49 value.

If you're not feeling Sprint, you can purchase the phone on Verizon or AT&T and save from $50 to $100 off. Each deal also includes a free Google Home Mini.

These are currently the best Pixel 3a deals you can buy. Keep in mind that last week Amazon had the Pixel 3a at full price with a $100 Amazon gift card. (The deal has since expired). However, it's likely we may see that deal again come Amazon Prime Day. Otherwise, Best Buy is hands down your best bet at the moment.