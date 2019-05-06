Image 1 of 15 Broken Age Double Fine's adventure Broken Age, the game that helped start gaming's crowdfunding revolution, goes mobile. Broken Age tells the story of two teens, each struggling against traditions that bind them. Deep in the bowels of a starship, Shay Volta is trying to escape the clutches of a stiflingly maternal AI, while Vella Tartine has been chosen to be sacrificed to a mysterious monster in order to save her village. Gorgeously rendered 2D graphics, a neat soundtrack and a genuinely well-built adventure make Broken Age a keeper.



Image 2 of 15 Her Story Are you a fan of crime and investigative pieces such as Serial and Making a Murderer? Here's a similarly themed game for you budding Sherlocks out there. Sam Barlow's Her Story has you doing the detective work and piecing together a mystery surrounding a woman being interviewed about her missing husband. Armed only with a mothballed computer and an antique police database, you must search through the files for short video clips of the woman's seven police interviews to unravel the whole story. To say more would spoil the experience.



Image 3 of 15 Whispers of a Machine A simple countryside murder mystery hides a bigger technological conspiracy in Whispers of a Machine. This latest point-and-click adventure from the developers of Kathy Rain and The Samaritan Paradox puts you in the part of a cybernetically enhanced detective, who must use nanotech enhancements to unearth the truth. The game responds to the approaches you use, offering up different choices if you opt to be consistently empathetic, assertive, or analytical in your investigation. With more than 4,000 fully voiced lines of dialogue and a compelling mystery, Whispers of a Machine offers a solid few hours of engaging fun for gamers looking for a retro adventure for their Android phone.



Image 4 of 15 Florence It’s not so much a point-and-click adventure as it is an audiovisual narrative delight. Regardless, Florence deserves a spot on your Android device. This short and sweet story chronicles the entire arc of the relationship between Florence and Krish through sound, pictures, and yes, minigames. It’s not a dating game, though: instead, it’s about a great date and how it feels like to fall in and out of love. While not a particularly long experience, Florence is a well thought out and heartfelt one.

Image 5 of 15 A Normal Lost Phone It was only natural that a game about a lost phone would eventually find its way into, well, smartphones. Originally a game jam freebie that has since matured into a fully fledged premium game, A Normal Lost Phone is a story about a lost phone that you find, as you explore the mystery of its owner's identity and disappearance. The app mimics a smartphone's home screen, riddled with messaging apps, contact lists, a photo roll, and more. By exploring the phone's apps and content, players will eventually piece together the story of Sam, the phone's last owner.

Image 6 of 15 Oxenfree Oxenfree channels the best of ‘80s teenage horror movies. You join Alex and her new stepbrother Jonas, together with a few friends as they take an overnight trip to an abandoned military installation on an island. Alex and pals will have to navigate a paranormal mystery, strange voices in the radio and the minefield of teenage friendships in this new-school homage to classic adventure games featuring a branching storyline.

Image 7 of 15 Life Is Strange Dontnod’s Life Is Strange brings the timetraveling adventures of best friends Max Caulfield and Chloe Price to mobile. Explore the town of Arcadia Bay with Max and Chloe and investigate the disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, all while trying to come to grips with Max’s strange time traveling abilities. In porting the game to Android devices, Dontnod managed to capture the same magic of branching narratives and clever use of time travel found in other versions fo Life Is Strange. At the same time, there’s a bunch of mobile-friendly touches such as the ability to compare your choices with your friends over social media and experiment with a photo mode.

Image 8 of 15 Thimbleweed Park From the minds of Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick (of Maniac Mansion and Monkey Island fame) comes a retro point-and-click adventure set in the strange town of Thimbleweed Park. A neo-noir mystery with a strange cast of characters, a weird setting, and classic puzzle gameplay, Thimbleweed Park is a love letter to adventure games of yore, combining ‘80s retro references and a genuine sense of fun to create a game that’s a homage to the past while still being accessible to modern players.

Image 9 of 15 Four Last Things Combining a Renaissance masterpiece look and absurd Monty Python-esque humor in equal measure, Four Last Things has you engaged in a nonsensical quest for forgiveness. You wander a world filled with landscapes and scenes taken straight out of masterpiece paintings and engage in silly escapades in an attempt to commit all of the Seven Deadly Sins so that the local priests will deign to absolve you. The app description bills Four Last Things as Monkey Island made in 16th century Flanders by a time-travelling Monty Python fanboy, which is as good a summary as any. It’s a great addition to your mobile game collection if you’re a fan of absurd comedy.

Image 10 of 15 Love You to Bits A spiritual successor to Tiny Thief, Love You to Bits has you guiding rookie astronaut Kosmo as he explores the galaxy’s many strange planets and places, solving puzzles along the way to find the broken pieces of his robot girlfriend Nova. Designed to work without any text or speech, Love You To Bits is all about visual storytelling and puzzle-solving, brought together in a heartwarming cartoon style.

Image 11 of 15 80 Days Inkle Studios's 80 Days is a steampunk reimagining of Jules Verne's classic "Around The World in 80 Days" in interactive fiction form. As the loyal valet Passepartout, you accompany your master Phileas Fogg in his globe-trotting journey through an alternate Earth filled with automata, Artificers and airships. Players must race through the world's great cities, discovering new routes and stumbling across mysteries while exploring each city through a choose-your-path interface. Discover the fastest routes, balance your finances, pack the right inventory in your limited luggage space and you just might win Fogg's epic wager and circumnavigate the world in 80 Days.

Image 12 of 15 To The Moon An indie game darling when it first came out in 2011, To The Moonhas players taking on the role of a pair of doctors using a memory editing device to fulfill an old man's dying wish. They'll delve into the man's past, piece together the story of his life, and maybe give him a final moment of happiness before the end. To The Moon is an emotional roller coaster, though fans looking for challenging mental puzzles will probably want to look elsewhere.

Image 13 of 15 Machinarium Sporting a unique art style that’s equal parts storybook whimsy and industrial apocalypse, Machinarium begins with a nameless robot dumped at the top of a scrap heap. From there, you solve a series of point and click puzzles and brain teasers to unravel the plot, accompanied by little more than the ominous yet mournful soundtrack. Machinarium is confident in its storytelling, using no spoken or written dialogue to convey information. Rather, animations and thought bubbles tell you all you need to know about your intrepid protagonist and his motivations.

Image 14 of 15 Grim Fandango Remastered Step into the shoes of Manny Calavera, travel agent to the dead, in the remastered version of the classic adventure game Grim Fandango. First released in 1998, Grim Fandango Remastered melds Mexican folklore, film noir sensitivities and a healthy dose of humor to create a fun and memorable adventure game. Double Fine’s remastered version features improved graphics, an orchestral score, and a wealth of extras like developer commentary and concept art. About the only thing that hasn’t translated well is the obscure ‘90s adventure game puzzle design, which can be counterintuitive to modern gamers.