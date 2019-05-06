Image 1 of 15 HQ Trivia HQ Trivia is a neat trivia game that’s taking mobile gamers by storm, with new editions offering sports-focused trivia and a Wheel Of Fortune-style word game alongside the traditional trivia format. People can't get enough of this game's daily live trivia contests where you can win a slice of a cash prize in some contests. Games usually feature 12 multiple choice trivia questions, with players getting 10 seconds to answer each one. Get all of them right, and you share in the prize, be it cash paid out to your PayPal account or points. The combination of accessible trivia questions, live hosted games, and real money payouts have turned this mobile upstart into a winner, especially as HQ rolls out new games like HQX and HQ Words.

Image 2 of 15 Trivia Crack Kingdoms Trivia Crack Kingdoms gives the Trivia Crack formula a more focused approach by allowing players to subscribe to specific categories (“channels”) of trivia questions to follow, and then engaging in asynchronous head to head trivia battles against your Facebook friends or random opponents. Players can choose to engage in focused single-channel games or multi channel trivia matches, and the asynchronous design allows you to have multiple games up while you wait for other players to take their turns.

Image 3 of 15 Trivia Crack 2 Trivia Crack 2 takes the familiar turn-based head-to-head format of the original and livens things up with new game modes. The highlight in this new and improved trivia app is a head-to-head time attack mode called Tower Challenge, but you also get daily challenges and tasks. And all of these modes let you compete against Facebook friends or random opponents. As with the original Trivia Crack, you’re still competing to collect characters themed around trivia categories, only now there’s more to collect. There’s a lot of advertising in Trivia Crack 2, but a VIP subscription removes ads and provides a number of in-game perks.

Image 4 of 15 QuizUp QuizUp pits you against your Facebook friends and trivia fans worldwide in simultaneous head-to-head matches covering a wide variety of trivia categories. Simply choose a category you want to compete in, and the app quickly matches you up against an opponent. Rounds are a fast and furious affair, with players scored according to how quickly they can answer a series of multiple choice questions. In addition to the slick presentation and question variety, QuizUp has a strong social element, allowing you to play against friends, chat with other players and discuss questions and categories.

Image 5 of 15 Jeopardy World Tour Jeopardy World Tour is the latest version of the classic trivia game show on Android, with players going up against each other in head-to-head matches; solo play is available when you’re offline. Questions come in multiple choice format, with a broad variety of categories and difficulty levels. Players can use a variety of power-ups to help them out in each round, such as by removing false answers, or increasing the time allotted to answer a question. You can challenge friends to matches, play against strangers online, and climb your way up the game's online leader boards.

Image 6 of 15 Millionaire Trivia Who Wants To Be A Millionaire hits Android with the Millionaire Trivia app, which translates the game show experience to your phone’s touch screen. This app puts a pair of players through a battery of increasingly difficult trivia questions, with classic lifelines such as 50:50, Ask The Audience, and Ask An Expert to bail you out. You're playing for points and leaderboard spots rather than PayPal cashouts. Free-to-play elements of the game include a system of coins and unlockable mystery boxes. All in all, Millionaire Trivia is a fun quiz game that you can play in short bursts.

Image 7 of 15 PopcornTrivia Fancy yourself a movie maven? Test your wits in PopcornTrivia, a free-to-play movie trivia game. The app comes with trivia questions for a wide variety of movies and genres, with answers earning you popcorn that you can use to customize your avatar or on premium question packs for popular TV series. PopcornTrivia includes both single-player and multiplayer modes, as well as leader boards and a stat tracker.

Image 8 of 15 Newsmeister A trivia game with a difference, Newsmeister challenges your knowledge of current events, pulling its trivia questions from the latest developments in business, politics, tech, science and literature, with questions presented in multiple choice format. Get an answer wrong, and the app not only tells you the correct choice but includes a link to the relevant story so that you’re better informed.

Image 9 of 15 SongPop 2 SongPop receives a major update with SongPop 2, which takes the original’s “name that tune” head-to-head quizzes and adds more gameplay modes, such as a Party Mode of daily tournaments and a practice mode. SongPop 2 features a vast library of playlists to test yourself against, based on genre and era, from Classic Rock and Country to music from the ‘60s, ‘70s or even the present day. Players earn coins during matches, and these can used to unlock more playlists for head-to-head challenges. Impatient players can also use real cash to purchase more playlists.

Image 10 of 15 Guess That Song Where Songpop is all about the online multiplayer, Guess That Song is more single-player friendly, with players chasing scores instead of trying to beat the other player. Simply choose a category to play for, and then you get the same kind of multiple choice questions and a small clip of music. The faster you answer and the more you get in a row, the higher your score. You can trade in the points you earn for new categories to play. An interesting feature is a local split-screen multiplayer mode that makes for a nice 1v1 party game.

Image 11 of 15 Sporcle Trivia quiz website Sporcle has been busy destroying productivity since 2007 with its brain teasers, and the mobile app's quick-playing quizzes are just as addictive. The Sporcle app features thousands of quizzes in a variety of topics, such as history, entertainment, science and literature, with players trying to list all possible answers that fit a given question. Sporcle regularly updates with new quizzes, and players can even sign up for a Sporcle account to comment on and rate quizzes, as well as create and upload their own.

Image 12 of 15 Quizoid Quizoid won't win any design awards for its Spartan looks, but the app is a challenging, no-nonsense single-player trivia game that strips out social extras and online components. Players try to get the highest scores they can by running through a gantlet of questions armed with three lifelines. Answer wrong, and the game is over. Quizoid features up to 7,000 questions in 17 categories, such as entertainment, mathematics and sports. In-app purchases add question packs and can remove advertising. If you like your trivia games without any extra fluff, then give Quizoid a shot.

Image 13 of 15 Quiz of Knowledge Another old-school style trivia app is Quiz of Knowledge, a score-chasing trivia game that has you answer questions across 16 different categories such as History, Arts and World Mythology. Users begin with three lives and have 20 seconds to answer each question, losing lives for each wrong answer. Answer five in a row, and you gain an extra life; fast answers equal more points, with players aiming for the highest score that they can reach. The app features more than 4,000 questions (with the option to submit your own), and is designed to be playable offline without a data connection.

Image 14 of 15 QuizClash QuizClash is an asynchronous head-to-head trivia game that has you pitting your wits against your Facebook friends or random online opponents. Each game consists of six rounds of three questions each, with each round featuring a different trivia category such as History, Movies, or TV Series. The winner of each round picks the next topic from a selection, and the player with the highest score at the end of six rounds wins. Users can submit their own questions and report incorrect ones; upgrading to the premium version allows you to customize your avatar and the game's color scheme.