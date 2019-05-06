Image 1 of 15 Hearthstone Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft is a fun, free and fair digital collectible card game that you won't be able to stop playing. Playing as one of the great heroes (or villains) of the Warcraft universe — such as Thrall, Jaina Proudmoore or Gul'dan — you'll fight epic duels and summon allies and minions to your side. The easy-to-learn rules work cross-platform among PC, iPad and Android players. You can earn gold that can be spent on booster packs. Plus, in the Arena mode you can play in a special, "sealed draft" format that rewards canny deck building and smart play.

Image 2 of 15 D&D: Lords of Waterdeep Take control of the City of Splendors in this Android adaptation of the award-winning Lords of Waterdeep board game. As one of the mysterious rulers of the city, D&D: Lords of Waterdeep players compete with the other lords by recruiting adventurers, completing quests and constructing buildings to accumulate power and influence. The quests system and secret objective cards in Lords of Waterdeep add new wrinkles to the solid "worker placement" style of gameplay, and players can engage in skirmishes against the AI, or play local, asynchronous and real-time online multiplayer matches. The board game's expansions, Undermountain and Skullport, are available as in-app purchases



Image 3 of 15 Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns Asmodee Digital brings the hit boardgame Zombicide to life in Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns, a mobile adaptation for Android that sees players leading teams of human survivors against waves of zombies. You’ll need to carefully budget your survivors’ limited actions and the risks and rewards of each path, whether it’s breaking open a locked door or firing off a shotgun blast that might clear a swarm of zombies but that also could summon even more foes. The game features a fairly lengthy campaign of 40 different missions as you slowly unlock new survivors and gear. In-app purchases let you unlock new survivor classes.

Image 4 of 15 Through the Ages Vlaada Chvatil’s Through the Ages is often cited as one of the best board games ever made. You must lead your civilizations from antiquity all the way to the modern day, competing for resources, technologies, and cultural dominance. In the process, you carefully draft cards from a shared pool with other players while managing resources and making sure your military doesn’t get overwhelmed by aggressive enemies. The mobile version of Through the Ages comes with a detailed tutorial, single player challenges, local play against the AI and other human players, as well as online multiplayer.

Image 5 of 15 Cultist Simulator Cultist Simulator is a captivating card rogue-like game that puts you in the role of a cult leader seeking power, wisdom, or an impossible transformation. The game begins with a bare-bones tutorial before quickly handing off control to the players. You’re presented with a spread of cards representing your cult’s wealth, followers, occult knowledge and your mortal and immortal foes; you also have a series of actions that you can use to combine cards to achieve tasks as simple as menial labor or going to an occult bookstore to as esoteric as summoning rituals and expeditions to mysterious ruins and unreal dreamscapes. Filled with tantalizing and evocative prose and designed like an intricate puzzlebox, Cultist Simulator is a unique experience that’s best entered into with as little knowledge as possible as you explore the bounds of the mysterious Mansus.

Image 6 of 15 Legends of Andor Take up your sword and spellbook to defend the land in the mobile port of Michael Menzel’s co-op adventure game Legends of Andor. You’ll have a band of heroes that try to accomplish quests across a series of linked scenarios where you’ll race the clock and balance risk and reward to complete your mission in time. The Legends of Andor app is a visual delight, with a detailed game board, with the ability to zoom in on standee models and other game pieces. With 12 linked scenarios to play through, Legends of Andor offers many things to explore through each quest.

Image 7 of 15 Evolution: The Video Game North Star Games’ classic card game goes digital with Evolution: The Video Game. You guide their species through the ages, carefully balancing aspects like population, size, and the available food at the watering hole each turn. Will your species evolve a long neck to get first crack at the food supply or become a skilled forager able to take extra food? Or maybe you’ll decide to skip the line altogether and become a dangerous predator. There’s a detailed tutorial and classic play modes, but Evolution also includes a campaign with numerous themed challenges to provide tough tactical puzzles. Playing the base offline campaign and skirmish games are free; if you want to take on more than one multiplayer game per day, you’ll need to unlock the full version with an in-app purchase.

Image 8 of 15 Elder Scrolls Legends Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls Legends is a clear challenger to Blizzard’s Hearthstone, delivering some familiar collectible card game mechanics, while also throwing in some interesting new elements into the mix. Players can explore the world of Tamriel in the game’s richly varied campaign mode, with players calling on a varied mix of allies and enemies from the Elder Scrolls series’ lore in their battle for domination. Cool new gameplay elements include multiple lanes that force players to intelligently divide their resources, as well as a comeback mechanic of Runes that provide a losing player with extra card draws or even free spells.

Image 9 of 15 Meteorfall: Journeys This deck-building rogue-like game feels like a blend of Reigns and Adventure Time. In the fast-playing Meteorfall: Journeys, you choose a hero that can take down the Uberlich. Each RPG card game battle forces you to balance between attacking and regaining stamina and spell charges: swipe right to play a card or left to skip your turn, which lets you regain stamina by resting. As you progress, you can unlock new cards or upgrade existing ones, while facing a variety of random challenges. The Necrodude update adds a new character and a ton of new gameplay mechanics such as minions to the mix. The result fleshes out the game and rebalances it, fixing rough spots

Image 10 of 15 Armello Save the Kingdom of Armello from its deranged ruler in League of Geeks’ digital-first board game. As heroes of the great beast clans of Armello, players go on quests and seek allies and treasures as they attempt to overthrow the Rot-blighted king. Armello uses a combination of RPG, deck-building, and boardcgame mechanics, with an extra digital flair provided by rich animations to deliver an impressive digital boardcgame experience. Players can match up against the AI, but the real fun is in competing against other people in a race for the throne.

Image 11 of 15 Sentinels of the Multiverse Assemble a team of costumed heroes and take down nefarious supervillains in Sentinels of the Multiverse, the mobile port of the hit cooperative card game. Players choose from decks of cards representing 10 different heroes and pit them against any of four villain decks and a location to do battle in. All that results in numerous possible game combinations. A tutorial helps players starting out, and the app takes advantage of the digital format by automatically doing the math and calculating damage and other combos for the players. Sentinels' interface itself is a visual treat, with page flips and text bubbles evocative of its comic book inspirations. Numerous expansions provide additional heroes, villains and environments to do battle in, and a multiplayer mode lets you team up with other heroes online.

Image 12 of 15 Card City Nights 2 Cult digital card game Card City Nights is back with a cartoonish sci-fi twist. In this sequel, you explore the strange Starship Frivolity and the many characters that inhabit it, all obsessed with The Card Game. Combining classic collectible card game mechanics with tactical board control, Card City Nights has players laying out their cards on the playing field, charging them up and blocking off enemy plays. The ultimate goal: outwit and defeat your opponent. Card City Nights 2 is a premium game with nary a microtransaction in sight, and the game features both story and online multiplayer modes.

Image 13 of 15 Indian Summer Uwe Rosenburg’s Indian Summer is a nice, mellow tile-laying board game expertly ported over to Android by Digidiced. Players race to fill up their respective boards with oddly shaped leaf tiles while also trying to score woodland treasures like berries, acorns, and mushrooms by aligning holes in each treasure space. You can use treasures for game-changing effects, whether that’s laying down multiple tiles, attracting critters, or stealing tiles from other players. Game modes include challenging the AI as well as pass-and-play multiplayer and challenging other players online.

Image 14 of 15 Card Thief Tinytouchtales returns with a sequel to its solitaire-dungeon crawl crossover Card Crawl. This time, things take a sneakier turn with Card Thief. As an ingenious sneak thief, players evade guards, traps and torches while trying to steal as much treasure as possible. Players sneak through a 3 x 3 grid, each move potentially draining your thief's stealth value. Players must balance risk and reward, nabbing treasure, eliminating guards, and looking for places to hide, while trying to make their way out of each castle. While it's not as beginner-friendly as Card Crawl, Card Thief's more involved mechanics, daily challenges and quick play time makes it a mobile puzzle winner.