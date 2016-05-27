Batman Galaxy S7 Edge Almost Makes Up for Terrible Movie

If you're still trying to get the bad taste of "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" out of your mouth, you might want to consider carrying around a reminder of a better interpretation of the Dark Knight. (Sorry, Sad Affleck. You tried.) Samsung has made a version of the Galaxy S7 Edge inspired by the Caped Crusader, featuring the Batman logo in gold on the back. It's called the Galaxy S7 Edge Injustice Edition.

That name doesn't come from how much you paid for your movie ticket but from "Injustice: Gods Among Us." a fighting game developed by Warner Bros. that features DC's superheroes and villains, which celebrated its third birthday in April. A video released by Samsung shows the phone in a bundle with a gold-plated Batarang (because that can't go wrong), a case that looks like Batman's armor and a Samsung Gear VR headset.

In select markets, this special edition phone will come with in-game credit for "Injustice" and vouchers for Oculus VR content.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Unfortunately, it sounds like you'll need Bruce Wayne's resources to get your hands on one. Its a limited edition phone that will be available in "select territories," including China, Singapore, Korea, South America and Russia in early June. No pricing has been announced, but with all of the add-ins, it's likely to be more expensive than getting it for $300 with a 2-year contract at Best Buy.

This isn't Samsung's first time making a superhero-inspired smartphone. Last year, the company showed off a version of its Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge featuring Iron Man.