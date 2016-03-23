How to Play Batman Adventure Game with Amazon's Alexa

Bruce Wayne is no longer the only one searching for the truth about his parents' murder. You can join the investigation through the Amazon Echo, if you enable The Wayne Investigation skill.

The choose-your-own-adventure game uses Alexa to guide you through the murder mystery. Games reportedly take between 5 and 40 minutes. When I played it took about 23 minutes to answer the games 37 decisions. The game was created in connection with Warner Brothers and DC Comics as a tie-in for Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which hits theaters on March 25.



1. Open the Alexa app.





2. Tap the three lines of the menu on the top left and tap Skills.



3. Search for The Wayne Investigation.



4. Tap Enable.





5. Say "Alexa, open The Wayne Investigation."

