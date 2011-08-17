Back To School: Fresh Tech For A Fresh Start

Tech Rally

We’ve already shown you the results of our reader survey that asked current and incoming college students what they plan to buy. In that same article we also suggested established products to outfit a dorm room at every budget. In this guide, we’ll showcase recently released products that we think any student would be eager to incorporate in his daily life in high school, college, or grad school. Most of these products take into account a smaller-than-ideal square footage and budget.

Whether you’re a proud parent looking to send a student off in style, or a stressed undergrad getting ready to do some shopping, we think you’ll find something on these pages. Found a better deal on a laptop or entertainment system than what we’ve mentioned? Be sure to advise others in the comments section below.