Back to School Bonanza - Check It Out!

Back To School Buyer's Guide: Part 1 Of 3

In this first installment of a three-part Back to School Buyer’s Guide, we plan to beguile you with an interesting mix of several notebook PCs, a couple of GPS equipped mobile devices, plus some notebook and desktop hardware that no self-respecting technophile will want to do without for too long. And with the return to school so soon in the offing, what better excuse to whet your appetite for some new gear?

To begin with, we start with a quartet of notebook PCs, including the brand-new Fujitsu Lifebook A6025, the HP dv6000z, the Dell Inspiron 1501 and the Toshiba Satellite P205. This provides an interesting mix of budget pricing, multimedia capabilities and some great computing power to boot. Next we look at a couple of GPS-equipped devices: the Garmin Nuvi 350 and the Asus MyPal A696 GPS PDA. Both are mobile and both can tell you where you are (and where to go), but one does quite a bit more than the other.

Next, it’s on to some computer gadgets and widgets. We start with the Nyko desktop multi-hub, an attractive and well-packaged hook-up for USB, Firewire and more. Then we look at the Titan TTC-G4T Notebook cooler, perhaps to help one of our aforementioned notebook quartets keep its cool. After that, we take a look at D-Link’s new Xtreme N Gigabit Router, which combines 802.11 pre-N wireless and gigabit Ethernet wired capabilities. Our next look takes in the Gigabyte 8600 GT Silentpipe 2 graphics card, a passively cooled but powerful unit ideal for media PCs or dorm rooms (where quiet can often be important, especially during the wee hours of the morning). Throw in a top-notch Razer Krait gaming mouse, and an internal ReadyBoost Flash device from SuperTalent, and you’ve got the whole roster for this guide.

