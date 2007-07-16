Back to School Bonanza - Check It Out!

Titan TTC-G4TZ Aluminum Notebook Cooler

The Titan TTC-G4TZ notebook cooler not only features a nifty-looking aluminum exterior with four narrow-profile 70 mm fans at each of its four corners, but it can also be extended from 12" to 17" in width. This lets it deal with ultraportables all the way up to 17" media notebook behemoths. The device is also set up for intake on one side and exhaust on the other, so that its users can orient the device to push air into or pull air out of their notebooks, as best fits their needs.

Though it does add to the burden you must carry on the road, the Titan TTC G4TZ keeps your notebook cool.

With dimensions of 11.2" x 11.2" x 0.79" when completely collapsed and a weight of 1.76 lbs, this unit will add some bulk and a little heft should you wish to carry it on the road. But regardless of when and where you use it (at home, office or school), the unit will keep your notebook cool. The sound level from the TTC G4TZ is a relatively modest 26.2 dBA or less (30 dBA is about as loud as a quiet speaking voice). This device does require a powered USB slot to operate, so you’ll want to make sure your designated notebook offers at least one such slot (most do, but some don’t) or that you will have access to a powered USB hub instead (note that many USB root hubs deliver only 500 mA, while this device draws 600 mA). Power consumption is an extremely modest 3W so the cooler should have only a modest impact on battery life for those who want to run off notebook batteries.

Those notebook users who receive this as a gift will find it to be both handsome and helpful. At prices from $40 to $50, this makes both a nice and a thoughtful gift for inveterate notebook users.