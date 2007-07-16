Back to School Bonanza - Check It Out!

Nyko Desktop Multi-Hub

The Nyko Desktop Multi-Hub is a nifty little device that is designed to help manage device connectivity to a PC. It’s also a case in point for the flippant answer to that age-old question: "What do you get for the person who has everything?" Answer: "More of everything!" And in fact, for those whose everything includes desktop-PC cable clutter, the Nyko Desktop Multi-Hub might very well be a much-appreciated addition to burgeoning computer gadget collections.

Nyko calls this device a PC organization accessory with good reason.

If you’d rather think about the Nyko Multi-Hub as a way to move connections from the back of your PC to your desktop and skip all the other hoopla, that’s okay too. The device offers four USB 2.0 ports, six- and four-pin Firewire ports, an audio out port, a line-in port, an S-video port and two PS/2 ports for older mice and keyboards that can use them.

The secret to the Multi-Hub’s utility is a cable bundle. It plugs into the hub on one end, and offers split ends that are sufficiently wide at its PC termination to let you hook up to USB, Firewire, audio, S-Video and PS/2 ports on the motherboard port block - or wherever else they might lurk down there under the desk. By making all these connections available on the desktop, devices that come and go with any frequency can be plugged in and used when needed. They can then be tidied away without having to crawl beneath your desk to make or break such connections.

We also give the Multi-Hub bonus points for its angular and slightly otherworldly hockey puck appearance. It’s not exactly a visual treat, but it is kind of cute, and by no means an eyesore. Best of all, it costs only $15-$20.