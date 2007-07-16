Back to School Bonanza - Check It Out!

Fujitsu LifeBook A6025

We cheerfully admit to being suckers for advance publicity on hardware releases, especially when it comes to computer gear. When the folks at Fujitsu’s PR agency approached us with the equivalent of "Psst! Hey! Want to hear about some hush-hush hardware coming soon?" we found our curiosity piqued. Once we learned enough to understand that the LifeBook A6025 would make a dandy student notebook PC, we gladly agreed to nondisclosure until the product was announced in exchange for advance information (it will have already been announced by the time you read this, so don’t get too excited, though).

The LifeBook A6025 doesn’t look too different from most other 15.4" notebooks, but offers some very nice features at a good price.

As student notebooks go, the LifeBook A6025 doesn’t represent a radical departure from other members of this class of mobile PCs, but it does include some very nice features. The model we received included an Intel Core Duo T2450 2.0 GHz processor, 1 GB of DDR2 667 MHz RAM, a 120 GB hard disk with shock sensor protection to guard it against sudden moves (or drops), a dual-layer multi-format DVD burner and a bright, clear 15.4" color LCD screen that remained visible even in bright light indoors. It even includes a built-in fingerprint sensor that can be used to protect the system against unauthorized access and use.

With a 15.4" display, this LifeBook is a pretty sizable unit with dimensions of 14.25" x 10.375" x 1.75" and a weight of 6.68 lbs. It’s not going to win any contests for size and weight, but it qualifies as eminently luggable and should fit inside most notebook-ready backpacks or carrying bags. That’s good, because Fujitsu does not include a carrying case for the A6025 as part of the basic accoutrement. It does, however, come equipped with the Windows Vista Home Premium operating system, CyberLink PowerDVD 8, PowerDirector Express, PowerProducer, Microsoft Works and trial copies of Microsoft Office Home and Student 2007 (60-day version), plus Norton Internet Security 2007 (90-day version).

In addition, this notebook also includes an 802.11a/b/g wireless network interface built around the Intel 3945 chipset, integrated Bluetooth wireless connectivity, plus five USB 2.0 ports, one Firewire port, PC Card and ExpressCard slots, as well as memory card readers for Memory Stick, Secure Digital and x-D Picture Card formats. The spill-resistant keyboard is a nice touch, especially for teenagers, and the six-cell 10.8V, 4000 mAh battery is rated for up to three hours of use (for all day unplugged use in the classroom, a second battery is probably a good idea).

At a retail price of $949 as described, this unit delivers acceptable power and storage for the price. Any student (or educator) who gets one of this as a back-to-school gift can’t help but be pleased.