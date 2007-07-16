Back to School Bonanza - Check It Out!

Razer Krait Gaming Mouse

Knowing that the krait is one of the most poisonous snakes in the world might make some people leery of handling a gaming mouse named after that profoundly venomous serpent, but fanatic gamers apparently don’t suffer from such reservations. Razer has been a leading purveyor of high-end gaming peripherals for some time, and the Krait is a perfect example of what this company has to offer; it’s fast, sleek, accurate and sensitive, all with the aim of making its user as deadly effective as possible.

The Krait is sleek, and accurate, and can output up to 1,200 actions per minute through its special button technology

The real secret of the Krait’s power is its ability to output up to 1,200 game actions per minute on its user’s behalf. Preprogramming lets the device store multiple action sequences for repeated playback with the touch of any of three buttons, to help gamers sequence through complex motions and clicks at amazing rates of speed. It also supports a 1,600 dpi Razer Precision infrared sensor for incredible tracking and position control, and features a gold-plated USB connector for maximum device connectivity. The Razer on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment also helps gamers adapt to changing gaming conditions without having to interrupt their play.

The Krait also features three super-slick Teflon pads on its underside for smooth, extreme motion. Its compact, ergonomic design makes it easy to hold and use for long periods of time. As with all of its mice, Razer has outfitted this one with a nicely-tailored driver that offers all kinds of interesting installation settings and options. As an added bonus, it emits a gentle yellow-orange light from both sides of its housing, through its non-slip pads. The mouse wheel emits yellow light as well.

At prices ranging from $30 to $35, this is another affordable gift for students, especially for those who are gamers or even gamer wannabees. In fact, even ordinary computer users will find a lot to like about this stylish and attractive mouse.