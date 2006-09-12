Portable Pandemic: Now 36 Products Including Notebooks!

Lapinator Provides Comfort And Heat Protection

By Mark Raby

For something widely referred to as a laptop, most notebook computers aren't exactly all that comfortable when you rest one on your lap. So except for those who've got a really oddly shaped set of thighs, for anyone who logs any kind of serious time on their notebook, a lap desk is an essential tool. Something that's ergonomic, practical and portable is all you need and the Lapinator fits that description perfectly.

Equipped with a non-skid surface, self-adhesive bumpers, and a flame laminated cloth on the bottom that will virtually prevent any sort of snags on your clothing, this handy little impromptu desk is ready, willing, and able to hold your laptop firmly in place, providing as much comfort as possible.

The Lapinator also boasts one more feature, which most notebook fans will love. It actually helps to keep your computer from overheating. This is due in large part to the 3M Type B Thinsulate insulation that's packed in to the product. This is actually the same stuff that's put in shoes to keep your feet from burning when you walk on hot surfaces. 3M claims that this material will never lose its ability to block heat.

The standard Lapinator is 13 x 12 inches. There's also the Lapinator Plus for those with larger notebooks, or if you just want more desk space. It measures 18 inches across. These models cost around $25 and $30, respectively. Find out where to buy Lapinators at www.lapinator.com.