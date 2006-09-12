Portable Pandemic: Now 36 Products Including Notebooks!

Edge Memory DiskGo Watch/USB Drive

By Mark Raby

It's happened to all of us. The big report is due in class tomorrow, and you just finished it. You look at the clock at it says 8:00 AM. Your first class is at 8:30. It's no big deal. Just put the Word file on a USB drive and print it out in the computer lab in between classes. The only problem is you can't find the flash drive, and now it's 8:15. Okay, maybe that's only happened to me, but the point is that everyone could benefit from having a USB drive that's always at the ready.

Edge Memory's DiskGo watch with 1 GB USB drive in stainless steel

There lies the beauty of the DiskGO watch from Edge Tech Corp. After all, for a good chunk of Americans, a wristwatch is an everyday part of their attire. From the outside, it looks like a stylin' watch, but the innards contain more than timekeeping capabilities. There's also a flash memory drive built in. As you can tell from one of the pictures, there's a USB plug that sort of just hangs off of the watch. It could be worn like this to make some kind of techie fashion statement, but it also fits on the underside of the watch band.

In terms of actual watch functionality, there's not a whole lot to mention. It has an analog interface, with no special digital features. So if an always available USB flash drive is more appealing to you than a stopwatch, calendar, and a phone book that makes you take an hour out of your time to enter someone's name, then the Edge Memory DiskGO line of watches is something to check out.

Edge Memory's DiskGo watch with 1 GB USB drive in plastic

The watch comes in plastic or stainless steel and in three sizes: 256 MB, 512 MB, and 1 GB. They retail for $55, $70, and $110, respectively. This is on par with what most tech-enhanced watches cost. Obviously they are more expensive than thumb drives of the same capacity, but, let's face it, a watch is much more difficult to lose.