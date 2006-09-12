Portable Pandemic: Now 36 Products Including Notebooks!

3M Privacy Filter

By Mark Raby

It's happened to all of us at one point or another. Whether it's in class or at the local Starbucks, there's always some seemingly technologically-deprived kid who is enthralled by your laptop and has to peek over and see what you're doing. Since most notebook computer screens can be seen from all sorts of angles, it gives onlookers full access to see everything. That is, unless you have a privacy filter from 3M.

It's simple enough. All you need to do is slide the filter over your computer screen. Doing this will not really change the screen when looked at head-on, but it will radically limit the viewing area by creating a black tint when people look at it from an angle.

3M has thought of everything with these filters. For example, they're designed so that your monitor speakers and controls are not covered. Additionally, since you're putting something over your screen, it also works to protect it from scratches and other kinds of abuse. The filters also help to reduce screen glare, which can be a big problem if you're working in an area with a lot of windows (i.e. a classroom).

The 3M Privacy Filter is an affordable way to ensure that you and only you can see what you're doing on your computer. Of course, with the ever rising threat of identity theft, this small investment could go a long way in preventing someone from draining all the money from your bank accounts.