Portable Pandemic: Now 36 Products Including Notebooks!

Kensington MicroSaver Locks

By Mark Raby

In this day and age, it seems you need to secure everything. Nothing is safe anymore. I'm surprised we're not all walking around with our pockets closed and locked with deadbolts. Anyway, theft is a big problem, especially when you're talking about college campuses. With notebook computers probably easily being the smallest expensive item you own, you want to make sure that it's safe no matter where you are, and that's a part of why notebook locks are starting to catch on. Kensington seems to be the master when it comes to this area, and their new MicroSaver locks are easy to use but near impossible to break through.

The locks, which come in both combination and traditional key slot styles, fit into the security slot that's found on virtually all notebook computers. If you happen to be one of the 10 or so people who don't have one, you can get a slot adapter kit. So these locks can be used on literally every portable computer out there. Unlike those cumbersome bicycle locks with all sorts of rigmarole when it comes to connecting it to a bike rack, which I could never figure out (thank goodness no one ever stolen my bike), the design and use of the Kensington locks is incredibly intuitive. Simply maneuver the lock cord around a desk leg, a railing, or whatever, then slide the lock through the cord's loop, and then set the lock into place. It's very simple. OK so my little demo below is kind of lame. All you have to do is lift the table leg up and bit and off you go with the notebook. Do it the right way and your notebook stays put until you want to move it. Wait until you see what Barry does with his Targus lock.

Also, you don't have to be concerned with something penetrating through the cable. At least, I wouldn't stay awake worrying about it. The MicroSaver DS lock, which Kensington says exceeds industry standards when it comes to security, has three layers of cable strength - carbon tempered steel core, aircraft-grade steel cable, and external steel braided sheath. There's no way the average thief is going to get through that.

The cables are about six feet long, so when you're not using them, they can get in the way. Fortunately, the locks come with rubber ties that let you compactly wrap their cables up and conveniently store them. The locks will also fit virtually all flat panel monitors, projectors, printers, docking stations, tablet PCs, and CPUs, with security slots, so you'll never run out of things that you can protect with these locks.

MicroSaver locks retail at between $30 and $70. So if you've spent four digits on your notebook computer and are just leaving it around everywhere you go, one of these locks could save you from a costly loss in the future.