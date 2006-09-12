Portable Pandemic: Now 36 Products Including Notebooks!

Trending

In this, the third edition of MobilityGuru's Fall 2006 Back to School Buyers Guide, we present 10 new products for your consideration. Additionally, we bring back the products from previous editions of the Guide, including those covered in our "How to Buy a Notebook Computer for Less Than $700." Enjoy.

Sportbrain IStep X1 Digital Pedometer

By Mark Raby

If you're like me and went to a big state university, walking from class to class is about the equivalent of running a couple marathons back to back, except at college you also have to be thinking about the number of cotyledons in a rutabaga plant. Nevertheless, college is the time for most people when they're in the best shape of their entire lives. So naturally, a pedometer would get a lot of use from the late-teen, early-twenty crowd.

Considering that most of this audience is also very tech-savvy, it's important that the latest technology be built in to whatever devices they carry around. So the iStep X from Sportbrain, with USB connectivity, is an ideal choice for students who want to be able to log their walking/jogging/running history.

With a convenient strap to attach to your waistband, the iStep X records every step you take, then it translates that into distance traveled and calories burned, with multiple ways to view the data. When uploaded to a PC via the USB cable, and the included iSync software, it can display all of your data in graphs, charts, a daily log, and a display showing your actual data against your workout goal.

An Internet connection is required to view long-term statistics, since the data is uploaded to Sportbrain's server. Currently the iSync software is only compatible with PC computers. The unit retails for $35, making it one of the most affordable USB ready pedometers. You can find Sportbrain pedometers at www.sportbrain.com.

