Portable Pandemic: Now 36 Products Including Notebooks!

PART 3

Sportbrain IStep X1 Digital Pedometer

By Mark Raby

If you're like me and went to a big state university, walking from class to class is about the equivalent of running a couple marathons back to back, except at college you also have to be thinking about the number of cotyledons in a rutabaga plant. Nevertheless, college is the time for most people when they're in the best shape of their entire lives. So naturally, a pedometer would get a lot of use from the late-teen, early-twenty crowd.

Considering that most of this audience is also very tech-savvy, it's important that the latest technology be built in to whatever devices they carry around. So the iStep X from Sportbrain, with USB connectivity, is an ideal choice for students who want to be able to log their walking/jogging/running history.

With a convenient strap to attach to your waistband, the iStep X records every step you take, then it translates that into distance traveled and calories burned, with multiple ways to view the data. When uploaded to a PC via the USB cable, and the included iSync software, it can display all of your data in graphs, charts, a daily log, and a display showing your actual data against your workout goal.

An Internet connection is required to view long-term statistics, since the data is uploaded to Sportbrain's server. Currently the iSync software is only compatible with PC computers. The unit retails for $35, making it one of the most affordable USB ready pedometers. You can find Sportbrain pedometers at www.sportbrain.com.