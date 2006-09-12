Portable Pandemic: Now 36 Products Including Notebooks!

Targus Universal Auto/Air Notebook Adapters

By Ed Tittel and Justin Korelc

The Targus Universal Auto/Air Adapter is a small, lightweight (5.6 oz) power adapter that comes with a number of interchangeable power tips to work with numerous notebook computers, as well as with other mobile devices such as cell phones, portable personal audio devices, and PDAs. It also features removable two foot input and output cables which, along with its relatively modest dimensions of 1.84 x 4.24 x 0.46 inches, make it a fairly easy fit into even an overstuffed notebook or carryon bag.

Those with multiple mobile devices to feed will definitely appreciate the wide range of power tip options that Targus offers. A quick visit to their Power Store Web page shows that the Universal Auto/Air Adapter works with most notebook PCs known to man or woman, as well as a wide range of PDAs, mobile phones, digital cameras, and MP3 or personal entertainment players. Digging into the hundreds of power tips available requires some patience and persistence, however, and will mean clicking through at least three times the number of pages as you have mobile devices in need of power. Though this can be time-consuming, it's a necessary exercise for those who want to carry only one recharging device for most of the mobile devices they own.

The most advanced offerings in this Targus product family are rated at 70 or 90 watts. An optional accessory power adapter is required for mobile devices other than notebook PCs. In addition to those supplied with the devices, many optional tips are available. The 70 watt unit normally goes for around $95 and the 90 watt unit for around $115, while the accessory power adapters go for between $15 and $20. Power tips cost anywhere from $10 to 20 each, most at the lower end of that range.

This means that somebody with a notebook, a cell phone, a PDA, and an MP3 player could put a complete outfit together for somewhere around $160 by buying individual pieces separately. With a little bit of creative shopping you can find kit prices for up to $30 less than la carte pricing.

Those students or road warriors whose regular travels include time in a vehicle or on a plane will appreciate the Targus Universal adapters' abilities to feed their notebooks and other mobile devices with the juice they need while on the go.