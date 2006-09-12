Portable Pandemic: Now 36 Products Including Notebooks!

I-Tech Virtual Laser Keyboard

By Ed Tittel and Justin Korelc

Portability is an essential asset for back-to-school gadgetry and one particular sticking point is in the area of portable keyboards. Some designs are downright kludgy, relying on Origami-style folding techniques or clever roll-up materials that already have a dated look and appeal. Why not forge ahead with something a little sleeker with a more contemporary feel? I-Tech's Virtual Laser Keyboard (VKB) has you covered.

At 3.54 x 1.34 x .94 inches, the VKB is approximately the size of a personal can of pepper spray so it can easily slide into a jean or shirt pocket, purse or backpack accessory flap. It also happens to be wireless, relying on 2.4 GHz Bluetooth transmissions to communicate with compatible Bluetooth-enabled devices - handhelds, smart phones, laptops and PCs.

The VKB pairs infrared technology with laser beams to project a full-size keyboard image directly to an adjoining desktop surface. The flatter the surface, the better as the VKB's motion-sensitive equipment tracks and identifies the user's finger articulations to interpret key-press sequences and can be tuned to varying levels of sensitivity or repeat a series of user-defined keystrokes. It also provides audible feedback for key-press events to notify the user of its compliance, which can be turned on or off at the discretion of the user.

Internally it relies on a rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery for juice and I-Tech markets companion products such as the VKB portable charger, which takes a single AA battery and produces on-the-go power for this and other portable single-cell Lithium-Ion devices. They also make a compact Bluetooth USB adapter for use with any USB-capable PC so you can utilize the VKB in the classroom, lab or dormitory.

Any way you dice it, the VKB is an excellent alternative to those clumsy PDA micro keypads, touchpad and stylus interfaces, and unwieldy handwriting recognition software - at least where Bluetooth capability is included.

Get back-to-school in style with the ultra-hip VKB and spare your fingers the trouble of having to work in cramped quarters using impossibly small keypads. Go to www.virtual-laser-keyboard.com for more on purchasing the VKB. They keyboard is also available at www.techzium.com and at www.mobileplanet.com.