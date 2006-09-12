Portable Pandemic: Now 36 Products Including Notebooks!

IOGEAR USB VoIP Skype Calling Kit

By Ed Tittel and Justin Korelc

With PCs a fixture in most dorm rooms, and ubiquitous wired or wireless networking nearly as available, it makes sense for savvy students with broadband bandwidth to burn to turn to Skype to use that connectivity for voice as well as data communications. The IOGEAR USB VoIP Skype calling kit makes it easy to put this capability to work, and includes a 6-port USB hub along with its VoIP capabilities in the bargain.

The base unit consists of a dial pad (shown in the photo) which plugs into any open USB 1.1 or 2.0 Type A port on a notebook or desktop PC, and comes with a plug-in over-the-ear headset with built-in speaker and microphone capabilities. The base unit also integrates audio for incoming voice traffic and headset feedback, and lets users decide if they want to use the base unit as a speakerphone or rely entirely on the headset for telephone audio. By using two jacks for the headset, IOGEAR cleverly allows users to manage incoming and outgoing audio on the device of their choosing, so they can do everything through the headset, or use the base unit for incoming audio and the headset microphone for outgoing voice traffic.

A relatively tiny 5v 2.5 amp AC-to-DC converter is included with the base unit to power the dial pad, but you only need to use this power supply if the base unit plays host to other USB devices that need input power. Otherwise, the base unit works just fine by drawing power from the PC or notebook to which it is attached.

The IOGEAR USB VoIP Skype Calling Kit is easy to install and use, but requires close attention to the readme file on the Drive CD included with the unit. It's also necessary to install the most current version of Skype before installing the device drivers, and also to install the drivers before plugging this unit into a PC. All this takes less than two minutes to complete, so it's by no means an ordeal, but unless you follow these steps you might run into installation issues. As it was, we followed this sequence and got everything up and running without a hitch.

Once installed, the unit is a pleasure to use, with sound quality on the headset on a par with a good-quality standalone unit like the Plantronics S11 or the older Persono D200. The speakerphone part lets you use your own external speakers for playback, so it's hard to complain about the resulting sound quality. Outgoing sound was also rated "good" or better by those to whom we placed test calls with this unit. Those unfamiliar with Skype should know that although the unit lacks a + key to initiate a dial string, double zero (00) works just as well to get a call going.

Given the IOGEAR USB VoIP Skype Calling Kit's ability to do double-duty as a desktop USB hub, and its decent headset, we think students will find this a useful back-to-school item, providing their VoIP service of choice is Skype (and Skype only).