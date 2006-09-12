Portable Pandemic: Now 36 Products Including Notebooks!

USB Powered Alarm Clock

By Mark Raby

No matter where you are in your education, the most difficult thing is waking up in the morning. Believe it or not, there is a very large group of people who, at 8:00 in the morning, simply cannot get psyched for calculus, French literature, and ancient Slovakian impressionist art history. That's why we all rely on alarm clocks.

There are two ways for an alarm clock to work. The first is that it has to be extremely annoying. These will wake you up but they'll also make you grumpy for the rest of the day. The alternative is to pick one that is really cool, and that describes this USB powered alarm clock perfectly.

The clock features a 2.63 inch tall LCD screen that adds a splash of color to wherever you put it, thanks to its continuous color changing wheel that alternates the display between blue, green, and red. Additionally, it displays the time, month/date, and room temperature.

Regarding the alarm feature, there are six different melodies to choose from, ensuring that you'll get to wake up to the sound that's right for you. You can also program your birthday in the clock, and it will spit out a MIDI version of "Happy Birthday" on your special day.

It can draw its power from your computer, via the included USB cable. However, for those times when you don't want your laptop right next to the alarm clock because you're afraid you'll smash your computer in the morning instead of the clock, it also can run on three AAA batteries. For me, though, being the forgetful guy that I am, I'd like the idea of having my laptop right there, since it would remind me to pack it in my backpack for the long school day ahead. The USB alarm clock is very inexpensive, ringing in at only $12. You can find it at www.usbgeek.com.