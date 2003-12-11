Axis Network Camera Review

Configuration Of The 205

Flexibility is perhaps the most important feature needed for any network based camera. Since the applications for which these devices are used are different, it is important that any network camera that you choose offers the maximum flexibility in its configuration.

Axis, like earlier products, uses a built-in Web-based management approach to the configuration and set up of the 205. After resetting the master configuration (root) password, you are presented with four major menu options with a few sub options under them. The major four menus are Basic Configuration, Video & Image, Layout and System Options.

For most users, the Basic Configuration options menu (which offers four sub menus of Users, TCP/IP, Date & Time and Video & Image) will be the suggested path that most users should follow. Axis does offer a built-in help file that can be accessed that covers most of the basics, but again, we didn't find it any better or worse than what is covered in the manual that shipped with the product; it does offer some additional specifics on the individual menu options, but it is somewhat limited.



The 205 offers the ability to set up three types of access levels. The Administrator level allows access to both view and configure the 205. The Viewer level allows the created account to view only the images on the camera, without the ability to configure the settings of the camera. Also provided is an "Enable Anonymous Viewer Login" mode. With this option enabled, no user name or password is required to view the live images from the camera. While only three modes might seem somewhat limited, this covers the major ways in which the camera is used and configured.