Axis Network Camera Review

Small Enough To Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand

The Axis 205 Network Camera (or 205, for short) is small, measuring in at 2.17" x 1.34" x 3.35". As you can see in the picture below this is quite an innovative form factor for a network camera; however, the camera still requires both a network (LAN) connection as well as a connection to the external power brick.

Once these connections are inserted into the camera this does tend to make things a bit messy, as there really is no clear way to route these cables away from the 205. Most users will most likely use some sort of a hanger close to the mounting base to give the camera a clean and uncluttered look. Keep in mind that these connections are required, so during the installation process you will have to factor this into the placement of the camera.

Let's take a quick look at the specifications of the 205 supplied to us by Axis.



Axis 205 Specifications Device Type Motion-JPEG Network Camera with built-in web server Connection Type RJ45: 10Base-T/100Base-TX Ethernet networks Resolutions Supported & FPS 640x480, 320x240 and 160x120 - Delivers Up To 30 frames per second Lens Type 4 mm, F2.0, Fixed Iris Illumination 10-10.000 LUX Number Of simultaneous users 20 Operating System Linux Size 55 mm x 34 mm x 85 mm (2.17" x 1.34" x 3.35") Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) - Includes Camera Mounting Bracket Operating environment Indoor Use Only - 5°- 40° C (41°-104° F) Power Requirements 5.1 VDC/2A - Power Supply Brick Included System Requirements To View Video Sent From Axis 205 Network Camera Most Windows versions (such as Win98, Win2000 and XP), Linux, UNIX, Mac OS, Mac OS X - Web Browser Required - Browsers: Most versions of Internet Explorer, Netscape, Mozilla, Opera - Limitations in functionality may occur when not using a Windows based system! Prerequisites to monitor images via the Internet using the Axis 205 Broadband connection, such as cable or DSL - Static IP Recommended / An ISP providing outbound traffic / A router supporting port forwarding / When using multiple cameras, it is beneficial to have a router providing port mapping Warranty One Year Suggested Retail Price $199 US

After taking a look at the specifications, a few things really stick out. First, the lens type is 4 mm with F2.0 support and is a fixed iris type, which means that the lens is fixed focus and the camera offers no pan, tilt, or zoom options. Of course, at a low MSRP of only $199US, we would expect the camera to be rated for indoor use only; and it is.

Perhaps more exciting is that the 205 is able to deliver Motion-JPEG video in three resolutions (640x480, 320x240 and 160x120) at up to 30 frames per second. This is good news because more frames per second equal a much smoother and a more fluid picture. To be able to deliver 30 frames per second of video over your Internet connection, you will have to have a good deal of up stream bandwidth, which not all broadband connections provide. Since most broadband connections offer less upload bandwidth than download bandwidth, this could mean that your broadband Internet connection might not offer enough bandwidth to deliver a resolution of 640x480 at 30 frames per second.

Similar to past Axis models before it, the 205 offers Axis's embedded built-in Linux OS that sports an integrated Web server, one of the most attractive features of the Axis products we have reviewed. This trend continues with the 205, as it offers nearly the same built-in features as previous Axis models with a few new features, as well. Now in firmware version 4.02, Axis continues to add features and fix bugs with each firmware release.